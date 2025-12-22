UC Group Appoints Virginija Zimaile as Chief Executive Officer

Virginija Zimaile, CEO of UC Group UC Group

BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UC Group today announced the appointment of Virginija Zimaile as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. Zimaile will oversee UC Group and its portfolio of logistics companies, including National Consolidation Services Truck Service Point , and My Fleet Assist.Zimaile has been with UC Group for nine years, beginning her career as a fuel analyst and steadily growing into a senior leader trusted across the organization. Her appointment reflects both her deep operational knowledge and her people-centered leadership approach, developed through years of hands-on experience across the business.“Virginija has been a leader at UC Group long before this title,” said Edvinas Balciunas, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of UC Group “I have had the opportunity to watch her grow with the company, take on complex challenges, and consistently lead with clarity and integrity. Appointing her as CEO is a natural progression and one the Board of Directors fully supports as the right decision for the entire UC Group team.”Throughout her tenure, Zimaile has demonstrated a strong ability to balance operational excellence with a genuine focus on people. She is known for her thoughtful leadership style, her understanding of UC Group’s business at every level, and her commitment to building trust across teams and partners.Zimaile notes “I feel a deep sense of responsibility and excitement stepping into this role. Our employees are our greatest strength, and the opportunities ahead are driven by their expertise, commitment, and ability to execute as one organization. Together, we will continue building a culture focused on accountability, trust, and excellence, delivering exceptional value to our clients while driving long-term growth and alignment across all our businesses."As CEO, Zimaile will lead UC Group with a clear focus on alignment, long-term growth, and a unified direction across all operating companies. Her leadership marks an important step forward as UC Group enters its next phase with one direction, one mission, and now, one voice.About UC GroupUC Group brings together specialized logistics companies to deliver unified transportation and supply chain solutions. With a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence, UC Group serves customers nationwide across truckload, less-than-truckload, retail consolidation, brokerage, and fleet services. The organization is committed to building long-term partnerships and investing in the people who power its success.

