Veteran Divorce Attorney Katherine Miller Releases 'The Emotionally Savvy Divorce', Offering a More Humane Approach

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Divorce attorney, mediator, and founder of Miller Law Group Katherine E. Miller, JD, announces the release of her new book, The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Smart Negotiations for a Clean Break, available in paperback on January 6, 2026.

Drawing on more than three decades of experience guiding clients through complex, emotionally charged divorces, Miller challenges the conventional wisdom that emotions must be suppressed in order to “win.” Instead, The Emotionally Savvy Divorce offers a groundbreaking framework for using emotional awareness as a strategic advantage — leading to fairer settlements, healthier communication, and more sustainable post-divorce lives.

“Divorce is not just a legal event — it’s an emotional transition,” says Miller. “When emotions are ignored or mishandled, people make costly decisions. When they’re understood and harnessed, they can guide smarter negotiations and better long-term outcomes.”

Through candid client stories, step-by-step exercises, and real-world negotiation strategies adapted from business and conflict-resolution disciplines, Miller shows readers how to:

Identify core interests beneath emotional reactions

Avoid the hidden negotiation traps that prolong conflict and inflate costs

Navigate high-conflict conversations without escalating tension

Structure proposals that protect financial, parental, and emotional well-being

Reach agreements that feel equitable — not merely legal

Rather than framing divorce as a battle to be won, Miller presents a humane, practical roadmap for achieving a clean break — one that honors personal values, protects families, and preserves mental health.

With a background in collaborative law and mediation, Miller is widely respected for helping clients resolve even the most contentious divorces efficiently and with dignity. Her approach emphasizes empathy and strategy in equal measure, offering readers a rare blend of emotional intelligence and tactical precision.

The Emotionally Savvy Divorce is a must-read for anyone navigating divorce — particularly women, business owners, and parents — who want to remain in control of their emotions, their negotiations, and their future.

Book Details

Title: The Emotionally Savvy Divorce: Smart Negotiations for a Clean Break

Author: Katherine E. Miller, JD

Release Date: January 6, 2026

Format: Paperback

Publisher: Page Two

ISBN-10: 1774586053

About Katherine E. Miller

Katherine E. Miller, JD, is the founder of Miller Law Group and a veteran divorce attorney and mediator with over 30 years of experience. Known for her collaborative, emotionally intelligent approach to divorce, Miller helps clients navigate the legal, financial, and personal complexities of separation with clarity and care. She is a trusted voice on negotiation, family law, and conflict resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

