Kuderer elected Vice Chair for National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Western Zone

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer was elected to serve as Vice Chair for the Western Zone of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners at their year-end meeting in Hollywood, Florida, on December 11. Her new role also continues her participation in the NAIC’s Executive Committee. Kuderer was previously elected as the Treasurer/Secretary of the Western Zone.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my fellow commissioners and be tasked with helping bring forward the priorities of Western Zone states and territories,” Kuderer said. “State insurance regulators are facing serious issues, from climate change to insurance affordability and availability. I’m looking forward to digging into this important work with my fellow commissioners.”

The NAIC includes all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. Territories and is organized by regional zones, Northeastern, Southeastern, Midwestern, and Western. The Western Zone is the largest zone, made up of Washington, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. The geographic zones facilitate collaboration and efficiency in pursuing the NAIC's overarching mission of protecting consumers and ensuring fair, competitive, and healthy insurance markets.

As Vice Chair, Kuderer’s primary duties include providing regional leadership, supporting the zone chair, and coordinating state-based regulatory efforts within the zone as part of the broader NAIC structure.

Established in 1871, the NAIC provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff support these efforts and represent the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally.