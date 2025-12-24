Eleganzo Inc Signs Strategic Distribution Deal with Kenmark Eyewear for Iconic Brands

Eleganzo Inc Signs Strategic Distribution Deal with Kenmark Eyewear

Eleganzo partners with Kenmark Eyewear for authorized, no-minimum B2B access to Vera Wang, Original Penguin & Dana Buchman, ensuring 100% brand authenticity.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eleganzo Inc, the rapidly growing B2B marketplace redefining optical procurement, today announced a landmark distribution agreement with Kenmark Eyewear. This strategic alliance officially designates Eleganzo as an authorized distributor for a premier portfolio of global fashion brands, signaling a major shift towards more flexible, transparent supply chain solutions for independent optical retailers.

By integrating Kenmark Eyewear’s heritage of design excellence with Eleganzo’s agile digital platform, the partnership directly addresses the evolving needs of the modern eye care professional (ECP). Retailers can now access current collections from iconic labels including Vera Wang, Dana Buchman, Original Penguin, Valdo, Elliott Ives, Wolverine, Paradigm, Lilly Pulitzer, Kensie, Jhane Barnes, and Timex.

Democratizing Access to Luxury Eyewear

Traditionally, independent optical boutiques have faced significant barriers to entry when attempting to stock high-demand designer brands, often struggling with high Minimum Order Quantities (MOQ) and complex account opening procedures. This new agreement dismantles those barriers.

"Our collaboration with Kenmark Eyewear represents a pivotal moment for Eleganzo and our network of retailers," said a spokesperson for Eleganzo Inc. "We are bringing the sophistication of Vera Wang and the accessibility of Dana Buchman directly to independent shops without the heavy inventory burden. We are not just selling frames; we are providing fiscal agility to small and medium-sized businesses."

Strategic Benefits for the Optical Market

The partnership is engineered to solve specific friction points in the B2B optical sector. Key advantages for Eleganzo partners include:

- Zero Inventory Risk (No MOQs): Unlike legacy wholesale models, Eleganzo allows retailers to purchase strictly according to demand. Whether restocking a single Vera Wang bestseller or curating a small selection of Original Penguin frames for a seasonal display, professionals can order without restrictive volume requirements.

- Guaranteed Authenticity: In an era where the grey market threatens retailer reputation, this agreement establishes a verified, transparent supply chain. Every frame sourced through Eleganzo is guaranteed 100% authentic, protecting the integrity of both the brand and the optical practice.

- Intelligent Territory Protection: The platform utilizes advanced algorithms to respect local market exclusivity. This feature ensures that retailers can build brand equity with lines like Dana Buchman in their specific region without fear of local market saturation.

- Streamlined Procurement: By consolidating these major brands onto a single digital interface, Eleganzo reduces administrative overhead, allowing optometrists and opticians to spend less time on logistics and more time on patient care.

A New Standard for B2B Optical Retail

This distribution deal underscores Eleganzo’s commitment to modernizing the optical industry. By securing rights to distribute Kenmark’s diverse portfolio—ranging from the high-fashion luxury of Vera Wang to the rugged durability of Wolverine - Eleganzo creates a "one-stop" ecosystem for authentic eyewear.

The inclusion of the Dana Buchman collection is particularly notable for retailers targeting the "accessible luxury" demographic, offering timeless elegance that appeals to a broad consumer base. Simultaneously, the addition of Paradigm and Kensie allows boutiques to cater to younger, trend-focused demographics.

About Eleganzo Inc

Eleganzo Inc is a premier digital marketplace dedicated to the B2B optical industry. The platform connects independent retailers with authorized distributors of the world's leading eyewear brands. With a mission to simplify the supply chain, Eleganzo offers a seamless purchasing experience characterized by transparency, authenticity, and unparalleled flexibility.

Legal Disclaimer:

