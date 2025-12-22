This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

The FDA is aware that Medtronic has issued a letter to affected customers recommending certain Left Heart Vent Catheters be removed from where they are used or sold:

Device Name UDI-DI Model Number DLP Left Heart Vent Catheter

Malleable body and vented connector 20643169880676 12110 DLP Left Heart Vent Catheter

Malleable body and vented connector 20643169881338 12113 DLP Left Heart Vent Catheter

Malleable body and vented connector 20643169880935 12115

Model Number UDI Lot 12110 20643169880676 2023120708 12110 20643169880676 2023121042 12110 20643169880676 2024020138 12110 20643169880676 2024020473 12110 20643169880676 2024030361 12110 20643169880676 2024050075 12110 20643169880676 2024050763 12110 20643169880676 2024060285 12110 20643169880676 2024080225 12110 20643169880676 2024090229 12110 20643169880676 2024100622 12110 20643169880676 202403C145 12110 20643169880676 202406C066 12110 20643169880676 2023120709 12110 20643169880676 2024011203 12110 20643169880676 2024020139 12110 20643169880676 2024020474 12110 20643169880676 2024030833 12110 20643169880676 2024050076 12110 20643169880676 2024051075 12110 20643169880676 2024060529 12110 20643169880676 2024080465 12110 20643169880676 2024090470 12110 20643169880676 202312C204 12110 20643169880676 202403C146 12110 20643169880676 202409C128 12110 20643169880676 2023120710 12110 20643169880676 2024011204 12110 20643169880676 2024020140 12110 20643169880676 2024020475 12110 20643169880676 2024030834 12110 20643169880676 2024050403 12110 20643169880676 2024051076 12110 20643169880676 2024070340 12110 20643169880676 2024080690 12110 20643169880676 2024090471 12110 20643169880676 202312C205 12110 20643169880676 202405C079 12110 20643169880676 2023120711 12110 20643169880676 2024020135 12110 20643169880676 2024020141 12110 20643169880676 2024020806 12110 20643169880676 2024030835 12110 20643169880676 2024050404 12110 20643169880676 2024051265 12110 20643169880676 2024071120 12110 20643169880676 2024081023 12110 20643169880676 2024090767 12110 20643169880676 202401C295 12110 20643169880676 202405C080 12110 20643169880676 2023120712 12110 20643169880676 2024020136 12110 20643169880676 2024020471 12110 20643169880676 2024030359 12110 20643169880676 2024031088 12110 20643169880676 2024050761 12110 20643169880676 2024060283 12110 20643169880676 2024071121 12110 20643169880676 2024081024 12110 20643169880676 2024090768 12110 20643169880676 202401C296 12110 20643169880676 202406C064 12110 20643169880676 2023121041 12110 20643169880676 2024020137 12110 20643169880676 2024020472 12110 20643169880676 2024030360 12110 20643169880676 2024050074 12110 20643169880676 2024050762 12110 20643169880676 2024060284 12110 20643169880676 2024071122 12110 20643169880676 2024090228 12110 20643169880676 2024100621 12110 20643169880676 202403C144 12110 20643169880676 202406C065 12113 20643169881338 2023051188 12113 20643169881338 2023070147 12113 20643169881338 2023070979 12113 20643169881338 2023081132 12113 20643169881338 2023090675 12113 20643169881338 2023100243 12113 20643169881338 2023101365 12113 20643169881338 2023121250 12113 20643169881338 2024010470 12113 20643169881338 2024010476 12113 20643169881338 2024031095 12113 20643169881338 2024040245 12113 20643169881338 202310C057 12113 20643169881338 202403C086 12113 20643169881338 2023060142 12113 20643169881338 2023070148 12113 20643169881338 2023080156 12113 20643169881338 2023081547 12113 20643169881338 2023090979 12113 20643169881338 2023100244 12113 20643169881338 2023101366 12113 20643169881338 2023121251 12113 20643169881338 2024010471 12113 20643169881338 2024010477 12113 20643169881338 2024040067 12113 20643169881338 2024060793 12113 20643169881338 202310C058 12113 20643169881338 202403C087 12113 20643169881338 2023060144 12113 20643169881338 2023070149 12113 20643169881338 2023080797 12113 20643169881338 2023081548 12113 20643169881338 2023090980 12113 20643169881338 2023100641 12113 20643169881338 2023110247 12113 20643169881338 2023121252 12113 20643169881338 2024010472 12113 20643169881338 2024011016 12113 20643169881338 2024040068 12113 20643169881338 202307C112 12113 20643169881338 202311C003 12113 20643169881338 202406C057 12113 20643169881338 2023060431 12113 20643169881338 2023070150 12113 20643169881338 2023080798 12113 20643169881338 2023090234 12113 20643169881338 2023091104 12113 20643169881338 2023100642 12113 20643169881338 2023110308 12113 20643169881338 2023121253 12113 20643169881338 2024010473 12113 20643169881338 2024011214 12113 20643169881338 2024040069 12113 20643169881338 202308C248 12113 20643169881338 202312C203 12113 20643169881338 202407C109 12113 20643169881338 2023060762 12113 20643169881338 2023070151 12113 20643169881338 2023081130 12113 20643169881338 2023090235 12113 20643169881338 2023091105 12113 20643169881338 2023101024 12113 20643169881338 2023110312 12113 20643169881338 2023121254 12113 20643169881338 2024010474 12113 20643169881338 2024031093 12113 20643169881338 2024040070 12113 20643169881338 202308C249 12113 20643169881338 202402C086 12113 20643169881338 2023061146 12113 20643169881338 2023070490 12113 20643169881338 2023081131 12113 20643169881338 2023090427 12113 20643169881338 2023091106 12113 20643169881338 2023101025 12113 20643169881338 2023121249 12113 20643169881338 2023121255 12113 20643169881338 2024010475 12113 20643169881338 2024031094 12113 20643169881338 2024040071 12113 20643169881338 202309C022 12113 20643169881338 202403C085 12115 20643169880935 2023051189 12115 20643169880935 2023080157 12115 20643169880935 2023081134 12115 20643169880935 2023091108 12115 20643169880935 2023101027 12115 20643169880935 2023111701 12115 20643169880935 2023120179 12115 20643169880935 2024010196 12115 20643169880935 2024010202 12115 20643169880935 2024011220 12115 20643169880935 202307C113 12115 20643169880935 202312C207 12115 20643169880935 202403C101 12115 20643169880935 2023060145 12115 20643169880935 2023080407 12115 20643169880935 2023081549 12115 20643169880935 2023100097 12115 20643169880935 2023101367 12115 20643169880935 2023111702 12115 20643169880935 2023120719 12115 20643169880935 2024010197 12115 20643169880935 2024011215 12115 20643169880935 2024011221 12115 20643169880935 202308C250 12115 20643169880935 202312C208 12115 20643169880935 202403C102 12115 20643169880935 2023060432 12115 20643169880935 2023080408 12115 20643169880935 2023090236 12115 20643169880935 2023100098 12115 20643169880935 2023101368 12115 20643169880935 2023111703 12115 20643169880935 2023121046 12115 20643169880935 2024010198 12115 20643169880935 2024011216 12115 20643169880935 2024030367 12115 20643169880935 202309C023 12115 20643169880935 202401C008 12115 20643169880935 202406C058 12115 20643169880935 2023061147 12115 20643169880935 2023080799 12115 20643169880935 2023090429 12115 20643169880935 2023100643 12115 20643169880935 2023110168 12115 20643169880935 2023120176 12115 20643169880935 2023121256 12115 20643169880935 2024010199 12115 20643169880935 2024011217 12115 20643169880935 2024030368 12115 20643169880935 202311C008 12115 20643169880935 202402C087 12115 20643169880935 202406C059 12115 20643169880935 2023070491 12115 20643169880935 2023080800 12115 20643169880935 2023091017 12115 20643169880935 2023100644 12115 20643169880935 2023111663 12115 20643169880935 2023120177 12115 20643169880935 2024010194 12115 20643169880935 2024010200 12115 20643169880935 2024011218 12115 20643169880935 2024030841 12115 20643169880935 202311C009 12115 20643169880935 202402C088 12115 20643169880935 2023070980 12115 20643169880935 2023081133 12115 20643169880935 2023091107 12115 20643169880935 2023101026 12115 20643169880935 2023111700 12115 20643169880935 2023120178 12115 20643169880935 2024010195 12115 20643169880935 2024010201 12115 20643169880935 2024011219 12115 20643169880935 2024030842 12115 20643169880935 202312C206 12115 20643169880935 202403C100

What to Do

Identify and quarantine all unused affected product in your inventory and share this notification with others in your organization.

On August 6, Medtronic sent all affected customers a letter recommending the following actions:

Review your inventory for listed product.

Immediately identify and quarantine all unused, listed product in your inventory.

Return unused, listed product in your inventory to Medtronic by contacting Customer Service at 1-800-854-3570, option 1 then option 4, and referencing this communication to initiate a return and credit of unused product. Your Medtronic sales representative can assist you in the return of affected product as necessary.

Complete the Customer Confirmation Form and email to RS.CFQFCA@medtronic.com. This form must be returned even if you do not have any affected product in your possession.

Please share this notification with others in your organization as appropriate. If product listed above has been forwarded to another facility, please notify the facility of this Medtronic Urgent Medical Device Recall.

Please maintain a copy of this communication in your records.

Although the issue has been corrected for newly manufactured lots, please be aware that Medtronic will have limited product availability for these items over the next few months. If the product is unavailable, you may work with your sales representative to explore potential replacement options that Medtronic can offer. Alternatively, Medtronic will issue a credit note if a suitable replacement is not available.

Reason for Recall

Medtronic stated that they have received reports of the affected product resisting shape retention when being bent. These catheters are intended to be malleable and retain a bend in the shaft.

When identified prior to use, this issue may lead to procedure delay while another cannulae is located. If the issue is not identified prior to use and the clinician uses the cannula, it may lead to abrasion and perforation (cuts). Perforation of critical heart tissue may potentially lead to death if it is complicated, unnoticed, or untreated.

As of July 28, Medtronic has reported three serious injuries and no deaths associated with this issue.

Device Use

This catheter is intended for use in venting the left heart during cardiopulmonary bypass surgery up to six hours or less.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with adverse reactions, quality problems, or questions about this recall should contact Medtronic at rs.structuralheartfieldassurance@medtronic.com or call 1-800-854-3570 and select option 4.

Additional FDA Resources

Unique Device Identifier (UDI)

The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from distribution to use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified more quickly, and as a result, problems potentially resolved more quickly.

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.

