Eric Valdespino Presents 'The Listeners', a Literary Speculative Science Fiction Novel

“An ancient presence. A modern discovery. A truth humanity may not be ready to hear.”

Author Eric Valdespino announces the availability of The Listeners, a completed speculative science-fiction novel, for traditional publication.

HENDERSON,, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speculative fiction author Eric Valdespino announces the release of his latest novel, The Listeners , an intellectually driven work of speculative science fiction that examines humanity’s first genuine encounter with a non-human intelligence—one that does not arrive but has existed alongside civilization for millennia.Written for readers drawn to Arthur C. Clarke's philosophical rigor and cosmic perspective, The Listeners centers on the discovery of a flawless silver cube unearthed in a remote region of northwestern Brazil. Found at an archaeological site far older than any previously recorded human settlement, the object immediately defies classification. It emits no signal, generates no measurable energy, and resists all known methods of scientific analysis. Yet its presence produces subtle, measurable changes in perception and cognition among those who study it.As a small, multidisciplinary group of archaeologists, scientists, intelligence analysts, and civilians investigates the artifact under controlled conditions, they uncover a troubling truth: the cube contains knowledge—or capacity—far beyond modern human science. Although discovered on Earth, evidence suggests the object is not of human origin.Fragments of recovered data trace the artifact back twenty-five thousand years to Apro , a young scientist from a distant galaxy entrusted with safeguarding an intelligence designed to observe developing civilizations without interfering in their evolution. The cube was never intended to activate, transmit, or guide. It was intended only to remain dormant—and to wait.Today, researchers are beginning to understand that the cube does not function like a machine or a signal. It responds instead to intelligent awareness itself. The act of observation alters the observer. As scrutiny deepens, an ancient intelligence becomes aware that humanity has crossed a threshold it was never expected to reach.The Listeners is not a story of invasion or conquest, but of recognition, the moment humanity realizes it is no longer alone and never truly was. The danger lies not in what the artifact contains, but in what it awakens when it is understood.Blending scientific restraint with cosmic mystery, Valdespino’s novel carries forward the tradition of idea-driven science fiction, favoring psychological depth, ethical consequence, and existential inquiry over spectacle.“The greatest risk,” Valdespino notes, “is not discovering that we are not alone—but realizing we never were.”With The Listeners, Eric Valdespino continues to establish himself as a distinctive voice in literary speculative fiction, exploring consciousness, ancient intelligence, and humanity’s fragile place in a universe that has been quietly observing all along.What follows is only a fragment of what the cube was designed to preserve—a truth that has waited for millennia to be recognized.To purchase, please go to this link: https://ericvaldespino.com/the-listeners/

