Swish 365 Expands Basketball Training Franchise Nationwide

Swish 365

NORTH ROYALTON, OH, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swish 365, a technology-driven basketball training facility, is expanding its franchise operations across the United States and internationally, offering entrepreneurs an opportunity to enter the sports training industry with a comprehensive, turnkey business model.

The facility distinguishes itself through advanced training technology that provides real-time shooting statistics and immediate player feedback. Using Dr. Dish shooting machines with touchscreen programming, players can complete up to 500 shots in 30 minutes, achieving three times more repetitions compared to traditional training methods.

Founded by Nelson Schorr, a former head college basketball coach with 12 years of experience, Swish 365 combines athletic training with cutting-edge technology. The facility features multiple training tools, including the Laser 900 dribbling simulator, which offers hundreds of drills at varying difficulty levels with instant scoring and playback capabilities. Small group classes complement the technology-based training to address fundamental skill development.

Since its inception, members at Swish 365 facilities have completed more than 15 million shots, demonstrating sustained engagement with the training platform. The franchise model includes a complete buildout package and incorporates multiple revenue streams designed to support franchise owners in building sustainable operations.

The expansion comes as sports training facilities increasingly adopt technology to enhance athlete development and optimize training efficiency. The combination of automated shooting machines, interactive dribbling simulators, and structured instruction creates a comprehensive training environment for basketball players at various skill levels.

Schorr's background in collegiate coaching informed the development of the Swish 365 training methodology, which emphasizes repetition, immediate feedback, and measurable improvement. The facility's technology tracks individual player statistics, allowing athletes to monitor progress over time.

The franchise opportunity targets entrepreneurs seeking entry into the sports and fitness industry. The company provides operational support and equipment as part of its franchise package, positioning franchisees to establish training facilities in their respective markets.

About Swish 365

Swish 365 operates state-of-the-art basketball training facilities that utilize technology to track shooting statistics and enhance player development. The company offers franchise opportunities throughout the United States and internationally. Headquartered in North Royalton, Ohio, Swish 365 provides comprehensive training solutions including automated shooting machines, dribbling simulators, and skill development classes.

Media Contact:

Nelson Schorr

info@swish365.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.