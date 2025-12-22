EXOTIC Fashion TV Operates as a Global Fashion and Sustainable Lifestyle Streaming Network

EXOTIC Fashion TV America's Fastest Growing Fashion Network

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EXOTIC Fashion TV operates as a global fashion and lifestyle streaming network delivering original fashion programming, sustainable fashion content, runway shows, and designer-focused media to audiences worldwide. The network streams via its owned digital platform, exoticfashiontv.com, and through The Roku Channel, where EXOTIC Fashion TV has been available since 2020.

EXOTIC Fashion TV is the streaming extension of EXOTIC Fashion Magazine, a nationally distributed fashion publication founded in 2005. The launch of the television network expands the brand’s editorial legacy into digital streaming and connected television platforms.

The network’s programming includes fashion films, sustainable fashion showcases, independent designer features, runway coverage, and original series focused on innovation, culture, and responsible fashion. EXOTIC Fashion TV targets global viewers seeking niche, purpose-driven fashion and lifestyle content.

“EXOTIC Fashion TV represents the evolution of our fashion media platform into streaming television,” said Steve Jefferson, Founder of EXOTIC Fashion TV. “Our mission is to provide a dedicated streaming destination for fashion, sustainability, and creative voices that are underrepresented in mainstream media.”

EXOTIC Fashion TV operates as a digital-first streaming service accessible across connected televisions, desktop, and mobile devices. The platform collaborates with designers, fashion organizations, and sustainable fashion initiatives to support education, entrepreneurship, and environmentally responsible fashion production.

The network is operated under Slimmer Tech Holdings Inc., a C Corporation established in 2006, which oversees the company’s media, technology, and digital content initiatives.

Official Website: https://exoticfashiontv.com

Streaming Distribution: The Roku Channel

Programming Focus: Fashion, Sustainable Fashion, Runway Shows, Fashion Films, Designer Content

EXOTIC Fashion TV is a fashion and lifestyle streaming network producing and distributing original fashion programming, including sustainable fashion content, runway coverage, and designer storytelling. Building on the foundation of EXOTIC Fashion Magazine (est. 2005), the network delivers curated fashion media through its proprietary streaming platform and connected television channels.

EXOTIC Fashion TVEmail: slimmertecholdings@gmail.comWebsite: https://exoticfashiontv.com

