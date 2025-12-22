In Lancaster County, Governor Shapiro Secures $147.5 Million Investment from Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to Grow Life Sciences Industry, Create 250 New Jobs

The Commonwealth is investing more than $2.1 million in the life sciences company to support its laboratory and office expansion in Lancaster. Under Governor Josh Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania’s economy remains one of the strongest in the nation — and the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have competed for and won over $32.5 billion in private sector investments that are creating more than 18,000 new jobs and driving economic growth across the Commonwealth.

Upper Leacock Township, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger visited Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories to announce that the Commonwealth has secured a $147.5 million private-sector investment to expand the company’s biopharmaceutical product testing operations in Lancaster County. Supported by more than $2.1 million in state investment, the project will create 250 new jobs over the next three years and retain 3,080 existing positions, further strengthening Pennsylvania’s growing pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories will build a 300,000-square-foot laboratory and office expansion at its 49-acre campus located at 2425 New Holland Pike in Upper Leacock Township. When completed, this location will be the largest site within the Eurofins Scientific network of more than 950 global laboratories and one of the largest biopharmaceutical testing laboratories in the world.

“Pennsylvania is a leader in life science innovation, and major investments like this from Eurofins are supporting the continued growth of this critically important industry,” said Governor Shapiro. “We have the strategic location, robust research infrastructure, and skilled workforce that help biotech companies deliver timely therapies to patients and make the world healthier and safer. My Administration will continue to make strategic investments that further strengthen this important industry, create jobs, and drive even more economic growth across our Commonwealth.”

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories received a funding proposal from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.8 million Pennsylvania First grant and a $375,000 WEDnetPA grant to train its workers. The company has also been encouraged to apply for tax credits through the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program, which could provide significant additional tax benefits.

“Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories is one of Lancaster County’s largest employers, and we’re proud to support their continued success here in Pennsylvania,” said Secretary Siger. “Life sciences is one of the key industries the Shapiro Administration is focusing on in the Commonwealth’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy because we know it’s a competitive advantage. Major business expansions are fueling the growth of this important industry while also ensuring the Commonwealth remains competitive and well positioned for long-term economic growth.”

The Shapiro Administration is focused on supporting the continued growth of Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem. Life sciences companies like Apozeal Pharmaceuticals, B. Braun, and GSK have announced expansions in Pennsylvania this year, bringing new jobs and R&D investments into the Commonwealth.

Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories is part of Eurofins Scientific, which has over 65,000 employees across a network of independent companies in 60 countries and operates over 950 laboratories. Founded in 1961, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories is a global leader in the analytical testing services field, providing innovative scientific solutions to the top bio/pharmaceutical, environmental, food and medical device industries around the world. The company is part of the Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing network — the largest network of harmonized bio/pharmaceutical GMP product testing laboratories worldwide.

“As one of Lancaster County’s largest employers, we are proud to expand our capacity and services for our global clients while offering outstanding career opportunities. This growth reflects the dedication and expertise of our team in building strong partnerships with the clients we serve,” said Neal Salerno, Senior Vice President, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing, NA. “We are grateful for the support of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Eurofins Scientific’s commitment to funding growth that strengthens customer service and further expands the world’s most comprehensive testing network. Our long-term investments in this space set us apart and open exciting opportunities for the future.”

“Eurofins’ evolution from a locally rooted laboratory into a world-class leader in biopharmaceutical, environmental, and food testing demonstrates how collaboration between Lancaster County businesses and local educational institutions can strengthen efforts to develop and retain top talent, drive innovation, and compete successfully on a global scale,” said Ezra Rothman, President, EDC Lancaster County. “EDC Lancaster County is proud to support both Eurofins’ physical expansion here in the county, as well as its continued growth as a global leader in the life sciences sector.”

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to helping businesses succeed in Pennsylvania through tailored guidance, strategic partnerships, and financial resources. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business to set up companies for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s Business Climate and Growing Economy is Getting National Recognition

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to a report from Axios based on analysis done by Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi. This latest recognition builds on growing evidence that Pennsylvania’s economy is strong, competitive, and on the rise.

Recently, Area Development ranked Pennsylvania among the top 20 "Best States for Business" — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for "Site Readiness Programs."

Pennsylvania among the top 20 “Best States for Business” — the only Northeastern state to make the list — and placed the Commonwealth in the top 10 for “Site Readiness Programs.” Site Selection Magazine has named Pennsylvania one of the top business climates in the nation. The Commonwealth is 11th in the 2025 Business Climate Rankings, up seven spots from last year.

Unleashing Pennsylvania’s Economic Potential, Streamlining Permitting to Drive Economic Growth, and Supporting Pennsylvania’s Small Businesses

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has made Pennsylvania more competitive — cutting red tape, streamlining permitting and licensing, and attracting over $32.5 billion in private-sector investment that has created more than 18,000 good-paying jobs across the Commonwealth. That includes the largest private-sector investment in Pennsylvania history — Amazon’s initial $20 billion investment to build new AI and cloud computing campuses, creating thousands of high-tech and construction jobs.

Governor Shapiro has made economic competitiveness and government efficiency top priorities, launching Pennsylvania’s first comprehensive economic development strategy in nearly two decades, cutting permit backlogs — including eliminating the Department of Environmental Protection’s backlog of 2,400 permits — and investing $550 million to prepare more sites for business expansion, strengthen main streets, and support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Governor's 2025-26 budget continues to make historic progress on permitting reform, funds key staff at agencies responsible for processing permits, licenses, and certifications, and invests in Pennsylvania's main streets.

Learn more about the Shapiro Administration’s efforts to support Pennsylvania’s workers and businesses and spur the economy, and discover how the Administration is creating economic opportunity to build a stronger, more competitive economy for all Pennsylvanians.

