Cognisense Launches Integration Services to Protect the Integrity of Proctoring and Assessment Platforms

New project-based and subscription services address the hidden risks of unmanaged LMS and proctoring integrations

CALGARY, CANADA, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisense today announced the launch of its new Integration Services , designed to help organizations securely connect, maintain, and protect proctoring integrations within learning management systems (LMS) and assessment platforms.As online training and testing environments grow more complex, many organizations assume that once an integration is built, it will continue to work as intended. In reality, integrations are living systems—subject to vendor updates, security changes, and platform drift that can quietly undermine compliance, audit readiness, and training integrity.“Integrations don’t fail loudly,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense. “They fail silently—by dropping data, weakening identity verification, or creating gaps that only surface during an audit or incident. Our new services exist to eliminate that blind spot.”Proctoring integrations rely on a complex web of APIs, authentication protocols, LTI connections, and platform configurations. When unmanaged, even small changes—such as an LMS update or a proctoring vendor API change—can create significant compliance exposure.Cognisense’s Integration Services are purpose-built to ensure these connections remain reliable, secure, and defensible over time.Two Engagement Models to Match Organizational NeedsCognisense offers two flexible ways to engage, allowing organizations to choose the level of support that best fits their operational and compliance requirements.Project-Based: Fractional & Integration ProjectsScoped engagements for defined initiatives, including:LTI 1.1 and 1.3 integration setup, Platform API connections and configuration, Audits & spot check services, Platform migrations and transitions, Custom integration development, and Testing and validationSubscription: Ongoing Services & SupportContinuous oversight to prevent integration drift and reduce operational risk, including:Continuous integration monitoring, Proactive API compatibility updates, Bug investigation, scoping, and testing, Quarterly integration health check reports, Priority support with defined SLAs, and Security patch investigation and impact analysisCognisense positions integration management not as an IT task, but as a core component of an organization’s compliance and assurance framework.“When proctoring doesn’t integrate correctly, you lose the ability to prove training and assessment integrity,” added Day. “That’s not a technical inconvenience—it’s a credibility issue.”Cognisense Integration Services are available immediately. Organizations unsure which engagement model is right for them are encouraged to schedule a consultation to assess their current integration posture and risk exposure.Learn more or schedule a conversation: www.cognisense360.com About CognisenseCognisense helps organizations protect the integrity, defensibility, and audit readiness of online training and assessment programs. Through assurance audits, integration services, and ongoing monitoring, Cognisense ensures that compliance technology delivers real mitigative value—not just check-the-box completion.

