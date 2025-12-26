SORBA.ai Partners with Appomax as Channel Partner for Thailand Industrial AI

Appomax + SORBA.ai

Partnership expands no-code industrial AI across Thailand with predictive maintenance, advanced process control, vision AI, and seamless Ignition integration

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SORBA.ai, the leading no-code industrial AI platform for manufacturing, energy, and critical infrastructure, today announced a new channel partner with Appomax ( www.appomax.co ), a Thailand-based industrial AI and advanced analytics solutions provider. Through this partnership, Appomax will serve as an authorized channel partner for SORBA.ai, delivering next-generation industrial AI solutions to organizations across the Thailand marketplace.This partnership enables manufacturers, utilities, energy producers, and industrial operators in Thailand to rapidly deploy SORBA.ai’s no-code/low-code AI platform, without requiring data science expertise, supported by Appomax’s local presence, domain expertise, and regional delivery capabilities.Expanded Offering for the Thailand MarketAs part of the partnership, Appomax will offer the full SORBA.ai product portfolio, all seamlessly connected through SORBA.ai’s free Inductive Automation Ignition integration , enabling fast, secure access to real-time industrial data from the plant floor to the AI layer. The combined offering includes:DataBridge – Securely connects and contextualizes data from PLCs, SCADA systems, historians, IoT platforms, and enterprise systems, creating a reliable foundation for industrial AI and analytics and forming your Unified Name Space (UNS) Detect & Predict PdM Suite – Delivers real-time anomaly detection and predictive maintenance models to identify early warning signs of equipment degradation, reduce unplanned downtime, and improve asset reliability.Simulate & Control APC Suite – Extends AI into advanced process control with digital twins, forecasting, optimization, and closed-loop recommendations to improve throughput, quality, energy efficiency, and operational stability.VisionAI Module – Applies computer vision and AI to industrial images and video streams for automated inspection, defect detection, safety monitoring, and operational verification.“Southeast Asia, and Thailand in particular, is a fast-growing market for industrial digital transformation,” said Yandy Perez, President & CEO of SORBA.ai. “Partnering with Appomax allows us to scale our platform through a trusted local expert who understands the operational and data requirements of industrial facilities in the region. With Appomax being a certified Inductive Automation partner, customers can move from data to AI-driven outcomes faster than ever combined with our free Inductive Automation integration.”“Industrial companies in Thailand are seeking practical, secure AI solutions that deliver measurable operational impact,” said Vikan Chirawatpongsa, Chief Executive Officer of Appomax. “By partnering with SORBA.ai, we can provide a complete end-to-end Industrial AI stack that empowers engineers, operators, and process experts to deploy AI in minutes instead of months. With Appomax’s deep expertise in OT, MES, Unified Namespace, and industrial data architecture—combined with SORBA.ai’s no-code platform—we can help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and achieve real, sustainable results.”Together, SORBA.ai and Appomax are committed to accelerating industrial AI adoption across Thailand, helping customers improve reliability, efficiency, safety, and sustainability using their existing infrastructure and operational expertise.About AppomaxAppomax ( www.appomax.co ) is a leading provider of Smart Factory, Industrial AI, and Digital Transformation solutions in Thailand. The company combines expertise in OT systems, SCADA/MES, Unified Namespace (UNS), IoT, and cloud-based industrial data platforms to help manufacturers gain real-time visibility, improve operational performance, and modernize their production environments.As a certified Industrial 4.0 System Integrator and technology partner to global industrial software providers, Appomax delivers integrated solutions ranging from Machine Monitoring and OEE to MES, Energy Management, AI/ML, Vision AI, and enterprise-scale data architectures on AWS.Appomax supports customers across automotive, food & beverage, energy, chemical, electronics, and other manufacturing sectors—empowering organizations to adopt Industrial AI, accelerate digital transformation, and transition toward a truly data-driven Smart Manufacturing ecosystem.About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

