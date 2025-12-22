Great news! Foster Care Rates increasing December 1st for children aged 6 and up

Dear Caregivers,

As we enter this season of gratitude, the Department of Child Safety extends our deepest thanks to each of you, our extraordinary caregivers you open your hearts and homes to children experiencing foster care. Your unwavering commitment, compassion, and resilience provide the stability and love these children need to heal and thrive. We recognize the emotional, physical, and financial demands you shoulder, and we are profoundly grateful for all that you do.

We recognize and deeply appreciate the commitment and resilience of our foster families, especially in the face of growing challenges. The cost of meeting children’s basic needs in Arizona has increased, yet foster care reimbursement rates have not kept pace. This growing gap places a significant burden on current caregivers and makes it increasingly difficult to recruit new foster families. The impact is especially profound for children aged 6 and older, and for sibling groups who deserve to stay together in nurturing, stable family homes. Now more than ever, we must come together to ensure that children receive the care and support they need to thrive in family homes.

Today, Arizona has fewer licensed foster homes than needed for our youth ages 6-18. This shortage means too many children are placed in congregate care settings, rather than with nurturing families like yours.

In response, we are pleased to announce a meaningful step forward: Beginning December 1, 2025, the Department has increased the daily room and board reimbursement rate by 50% for caregivers of children aged 6–18. While clothing and personal allowances will remain the same, this increase reflects our commitment to supporting you and strengthening family-based care. A link to the new rate matrix is at the bottom of this email.

As Director Kathryn Ptak shared,

“Arizona’s kinship and foster families are the backbone of our child welfare system. When children cannot safely remain with their biological families, it is vital that we provide them with the opportunity to grow and heal in nurturing family environments. By increasing reimbursement rates, we can recruit and retain more families, support licensed kinship caregivers, and reduce our reliance on costly congregate care settings. We are grateful to Governor Hobbs for supporting this important initiative.”

Now is the time to act.

If you’ve ever considered expanding your license, adjusting your age preferences, or becoming licensed as a kinship caregiver, this is your moment. Your decision could mean that a child currently in a group home finds a loving family to spend the holidays with.

If you are an unlicensed kinship caregiver, please consider taking the next step. Becoming licensed not only strengthens your ability to care for the children you love, it also increases the stability and support they need. Reach out to your local Kinship Support Services team today to learn how to get started.

Thank you, once again, for your extraordinary service and steadfast support. You are changing lives every day, and we are honored to stand beside you.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Gillian Vanasse,

Chief Operations Officer

Child placement rates and special allowances matrix.pdf