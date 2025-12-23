Regional Reach, Local Roots: Smartstage Supports Enchant Christmas and Festivals Across Las Vegas

Enchant Christmas lights up the night, sending the festivities in motion. Enchant Christmas set atop Smartstage staging hardware, sets the season in motion. Enchant Christmas organizers enjoy the calm before the storm atop Smartstage staging gear. Enchant Christmas utilizes Smartstage decks to create easy-access, VIP ticketing areas. Smartstage truss is used to fortify the core Enchant Christmas structure.

Smartstage’s production network extends beyond the Strip, serving seasonal installations throughout the region.

Large seasonal events need staging partners who can move fast and scale safely. Our crews live and work here, so we can handle multiple venues without missing a beat.” — Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Enchant Christmas , Smartstage supplied outdoor festival stages, elevated viewing platforms, and modular access ramps for multiple holiday festival locations across Las Vegas . Designed for quick assembly and nightly use, the seasonal staging systems combined safety, durability, and comfort for thousands of guests each week.Smartstage’s regional reach allows it to support multiple concurrent builds while maintaining the responsiveness and control of a local operation. Safety and awe were on the table, and Smartstage’s design team delivered with off-the-shelf and custom designs to wow audiences as they safely navigated the spectacular holiday event.“Large seasonal events need staging partners who can move fast and scale safely,” said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. “Our crews live and work here, so we can handle multiple venues without missing a beat.”From holiday attractions to outdoor festivals, Smartstage continues to serve regional productions that rely on dependable and repeatable temporary platform rental and staging solutions. For more information on Smartstage’s regional event services, visitAbout Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

