Regional Reach, Local Roots: Smartstage Supports Enchant Christmas and Festivals Across Las Vegas
Smartstage’s production network extends beyond the Strip, serving seasonal installations throughout the region.
Smartstage’s regional reach allows it to support multiple concurrent builds while maintaining the responsiveness and control of a local operation. Safety and awe were on the table, and Smartstage’s design team delivered with off-the-shelf and custom designs to wow audiences as they safely navigated the spectacular holiday event.
“Large seasonal events need staging partners who can move fast and scale safely,” said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. “Our crews live and work here, so we can handle multiple venues without missing a beat.”
From holiday attractions to outdoor festivals, Smartstage continues to serve regional productions that rely on dependable and repeatable temporary platform rental and staging solutions. For more information on Smartstage’s regional event services, visit
https://www.smartstage.com/enchant-christmas-multi-site-staging-elevated-viewing-platforms
About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.
