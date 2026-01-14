AlzAuthors Transitions to New Leadership Under All Home Care Matters to Strengthen Support for Caregivers and Authors

Tune in January 16 at 12 pm EST for a special episode of All Home Care Matters podcast to learn about the new transition with AlzAuthors’ three co-founders

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AlzAuthors, the leading community of authors writing about Alzheimer’s and dementia, has transitioned to new leadership under All Home Care Matters, which will continue its strong commitment to providing resources to the dementia community.

Since 2015, AlzAuthors has established itself as the trusted resource for dementia caregivers seeking information through books, blogs, podcasts, film festivals and online events. More than 400 resources have been reviewed through a rigorous process established by co-founders Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia, who each lost loved ones to dementia and authored books based on their personal experiences as dementia caregivers.

“When we started AlzAuthors, we simply wanted caregivers to feel less alone. Seeing it grow into a place of stories, healing, and hope proves that one book, one voice can change an entire caregiving journey,” says Sciucco, a co-founder of AlzAuthors. “I’m even more excited knowing that AlzAuthors has found a new home, one that will strengthen its mission and allow it to reach even more caregivers to make a greater impact on the global dementia community.”

All Home Care Matters, a leading podcast and YouTube show offering resources to help family caregivers navigate long-term care challenges, will maintain the same trusted resources AlzAuthors is known for, while also introducing new and expanded opportunities, including:

• New and future authors have the possibility to talk about their book on the All Home Care Matters podcast as part of being approved as an AlzAuthor.

• Increased cross-promotion across both AlzAuthors and All Home Care Matters websites and social media channels.

• All Home Care Matters will update and manage the AlzAuthors website, which will keep the same URL, and handle production and editing of all future podcasts.

• New authors will continue to be invited to submit their books for inclusion in the AlzAuthors collection of quality books and resources for dementia caregivers.

“The founders and board members of AlzAuthors have created an exceptional resource, and our role is to help it grow while preserving what makes it so unique and meaningful,” says Lance A. Slatton, founder of All Home Care Matters. “We’re not altering the mission, we’re expanding the support so the transition should feel seamless for readers, authors, and the global dementia community.”

AlzAuthors’ Untangling Alzheimer’s and Dementia podcast has paused production and will return under a new name in the first half of 2026 that will be produced by All Home Care Matters and available on its channels and website. The podcast, which will be hosted by Scuicco, will continue its commitment to featuring new and returning authors who share their caregiving journeys and offer insight and support to listeners.

“As we step into this next chapter, I’m proud that AlzAuthors is strong, respected, and ready to grow, while staying true to the dementia caregivers and authors who originally inspired its mission from the start,” says Scuicco.

** Mark your Calendar **

On January 16 at 12 pm EST, AlzAuthors’ co-founders Sciucco, Lee, and Tapia, will be guests on a special episode of All Home Care Matters with host Slatton. Tune in to learn more about the transition by visiting https://allhomecarematters.com/podcasts/

About AlzAuthors

AlzAuthors is the global community of authors writing about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia from personal experience to support caregivers and those impacted by dementia. Founded in 2015 by three authors — Marianne Sciucco, Jean Lee, and Vicki Tapia — who each lost loved ones to dementia, AlzAuthors now offers more than 400 carefully reviewed resources, including books, blogs, podcasts, films, and online events, to empower and guide the dementia community. Learn more at AlzAuthors.com.

About All Home Care Matters

All Home Care Matters is a leading podcast and YouTube show dedicated to providing resources for family caregivers as they face long-term care questions and issues for themselves and their loved ones. Since 2020, the show has featured in-depth discussions with leading experts on important age-related topics, offering valuable insights and information to families and those caring for loved ones. The show is sponsored by Enriched Life Home Care Services, an award-winning home care company serving families and communities throughout southeastern Michigan since 2013. Learn more at Allhomecarematters.com.

