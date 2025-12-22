SORBA.ai Partners with Fireball Industries to Deliver Open Industrial AI

SORBA.ai and Fireball Industries Announce Partnership to Accelerate No-Code Industrial AI and Open Automation Across North America

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASESORBA.ai, the leader in no-code industrial AI and autonomous optimization , today announced a strategic partnership with Fireball Industries Inc. ( www.fireballz.ai ), an industrial automation and Industry 4.0 solutions provider known for delivering open, practical, and secure automation systems for modern manufacturing environments.Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio with operations across the United States and Mexico, Fireball Industries empowers manufacturers to take back control of their automation strategy by reducing complexity, eliminating vendor lock-in, and enabling scalable modernization on the plant floor. Their expertise spans controls engineering, robotics, OT cybersecurity, AI-driven machine vision, and IIoT integration, serving industries including automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, electronics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, power generation, packaging, logistics, and metal fabrication.Through this partnership, Fireball Industries will integrate SORBA.ai’s no-code Detect & Predict AI Suite, Simulate & Control AI Suite, and Vision AI Suite into its automation and digital transformation offerings, enabling manufacturers to quickly deploy real-time anomaly detection, predictive maintenance, autonomous optimization, and on-premise industrial GPT applications, all without requiring data scientists, complex ML operations, or lengthy development cycles.Together, the companies will deliver open, future-proof AI solutions that strengthen reliability, improve production efficiency, reduce downtime, and accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption across North America.“Fireball Industries shares our philosophy that manufacturers deserve practical, transparent, and open technology; not black boxes, not vendor lock-in, and not complexity for the sake of complexity,” said Bryan Thyken, Chief Revenue Officer of SORBA.ai. “By combining Fireball’s deep automation and controls expertise with SORBA.ai’s no-code industrial AI platform, we are enabling customers to build their own optimization models, deploy predictive capabilities in days, and take full ownership of their digital future.” Fireball Industries’ mission is to make advanced automation accessible, adaptable, and trustworthy technology they would proudly run in their own factories. By aligning with SORBA.ai, they now offer an AI layer that matches the same principles: open, explainable, secure, and operationally grounded.This partnership marks a major step forward in democratizing industrial AI, providing manufacturers with a practical path to achieving measurable ROI through intelligent automation.“Manufacturers are tired of being locked into rigid, proprietary systems that don’t reflect how their plants actually run,” said Eric Seme, CEO of Fireball Industries. “We started Fireball to change that—by delivering open, practical automation that solves real plant-floor problems and gives our clients true ownership of their data, systems, and roadmap.”Fireball Industries serves sectors including automotive, aerospace and defense, oil and gas, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, packaging and logistics, chemical processing, power generation, and metal fabrication, tailoring solutions to each industry’s regulatory, safety, and operational demands.Unlike traditional vendors that push one-size-fits-all platforms, Fireball emphasizes practical innovation—technology that is transparent, adaptable, and grounded in real factory conditions. The company’s Manufacturing Excellence-style support and engineering services give customers access to continuous improvements in automation, AI, and process optimization without the overhead of expanding full-time staff.About Fireball Industries Inc.Fireball Industries Inc. is an industrial automation and Industry 4.0 solutions provider dedicated to putting control back in the hands of manufacturers. Headquartered in Macedonia, Ohio, with operations in the United States and Mexico, Fireball delivers open, practical automation that solves real plant-floor problems—without lock-in, unnecessary complexity, or compromise.With expertise spanning controls engineering, robotics, OT cybersecurity, AI-driven vision systems, and IIoT integration, Fireball designs and implements intelligent, secure, and scalable systems for modern factories. The company serves a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, electronics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing, power generation, packaging and logistics, and metal fabrication.Fireball’s mission is to make advanced automation accessible, adaptable, and transparent—technology they would proudly run in their own factories.About SORBA.aiSORBA.ai is the leading no-code industrial AI platform powering digital transformation across manufacturing, energy, oil & gas, water and wastewater, utilities, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, pulp & paper, mining, metals, logistics, and other industrial sectors. The platform enables operators, engineers, and subject matter experts to easily build predictive models, detect anomalies, optimize production, and deploy autonomous control systems using their own plant data, without requiring data scientists or complex ML infrastructure.With built-in AutoML, digital twins, advanced process control, and secure on-premise industrial GPT capabilities, SORBA.ai accelerates how organizations unlock value from their existing systems while maintaining full data ownership and security. From edge to cloud, SORBA.ai transforms industrial operations into proactive, self-optimizing environments that deliver measurable gains in reliability, efficiency, and profitability.Learn more at www.sorba.ai

