Peak Roofing Partners Strengthens Leadership With New CFO Appointment

Financial expert brings extensive private equity experience to drive growth and operational excellence

My focus at Peak Roofing Partners centers on streamlining processes between our portfolio companies and building a strong financial team that supports our expansion plans” — Igor Bojic, Chief Financial Officer at Peak Roofing Partners

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak Roofing Partners (Peak Roofing), a portfolio company of Exuma Capital Partners, announces the appointment of Igor Bojic as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bojic, who officially joined the company on October 7, 2025, brings extensive financial leadership experience across multiple industries and will play a key role in enhancing operations and supporting Peak Roofing's aggressive growth strategy.Bojic's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Peak Roofing as the company continues to expand its portfolio following the recent acquisition of Skymark Roofing in July of 2025. His expertise in private equity environments and track record of successfully integrating business operations position him perfectly to help drive Peak Roofing's ambitious growth plans."Igor's financial leadership experience and proven ability to optimize operations across multiple industries make him the ideal addition to our leadership team," said Bruce Bessire, Chief Operating Officer at Peak Roofing Partners. "His hands-on approach and willingness to understand all aspects of our business will be invaluable as we continue to grow and integrate new acquisitions."Bojic brings nearly a decade of financial leadership experience, having previously served in key roles at companies including Meridian Adhesives and Arctic Industries. His expertise spans multiple industries, from logistics and healthcare to renewable energy and manufacturing. Throughout his career, he has specialized in optimizing financial operations, implementing efficient processes, and supporting successful private equity transactions."My focus at Peak Roofing Partners centers on streamlining processes between our portfolio companies and building a strong financial team that supports our expansion plans," said Igor Bojic, Chief Financial Officer at Peak Roofing Partners. "Understanding the business from the ground up means getting involved in all aspects of operations to identify opportunities that will accelerate our growth potential."In his new role, Bojic will focus on aligning financial systems across Peak Roofing's portfolio companies, building a robust financial team, and providing strategic insights to drive profitability. His approach emphasizes collaboration with operations and sales teams to ensure financial strategies support overall business objectives. As industry investors, Peak Roofing offers more than just financial support; they provide strategic guidance, operational excellence, and a collaborative network of professionals to elevate roofing businesses to new heights.

