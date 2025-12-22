Reed Family Dentistry Adds Six New Staff Members to Growing Team

Reed Family Dentistry recently added six new staff members to its team of professionals. The team at Reed Family Dentistry recently celebrated 75 years of "treating people. not just teeth." In 1949, Dr. Loyd Reed opened the first dental practice in Millington, Tennessee. Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed of Reed Family Dentistry, a third-generation, family-owned practice with offices in Millington and Covington, TN.

These dental professionals personify the culture of caring, compassion and expertise that we have built over decades of service to our valued patients.” — Dr. Kevin Reed, Reed Family Dentistry

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reed Family Dentistry, a third-generation, family-owned dental practice with offices in Millington and Covington , TN, recently added six new staff members to its team of professionals:*Autumn Arthur joined as dental hygienist*Elizabeth Drewery joined as assistant*Jessica McGraw joined as hygiene coordinator*Kaylee Jones joined as a dental hygienist*Madyson Scott joined as a dental hygienist*Peyton Edmondson joined as dental hygienistMillington’s first-ever dental practice, Reed Family Dentistry recently celebrated 75 years of treating people, not just teeth. The practice is currently run by father and son dentists, Dr. Kevin Reed and Dr. Taylor Reed. The practice was started soon after World War II in 1949 by Dr. Kevin’s father, Dr. Loyd Reed.“We are proud to welcome these staff members to our growing team,” said Dr. Kevin Reed. “These dental professionals personify the culture of caring, compassion and expertise that we have built over decades of service to our valued patients.”The Reeds credit their training at the Pankey Institute , a world-renowned dental continuing education facility, for their ability to effectively serve the community for 75 years and counting.Service to the community has been a longstanding tradition for the Reed Family Dentistry team. Over the years, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor have made mission trips to Honduras to provide dental care to those in need. Dr. Kevin began serving on Church Health’s team of volunteer dentists at the nonprofit’s inception in 1988. Both Dr. Kevin and Dr. Taylor volunteer with Donated Dental Services and Mid-South Mission of Mercy, providing free dental care to qualifying patients.To learn more about Reed Family Dentistry’s 75 years of service, visit www.reedfamilydentistry.com/celebrating-75-years About Reed Family Dentistry:For 75 years, Reed Family Dentistry has served as a premier dental practice dedicated to treating people, not just teeth. With offices in Covington, TN and Millington, TN, Reed Family Dentistry is a third-generation, family-owned practice providing a wide array of dental services including preventative, restorative, cosmetic, periodontal care and more. The practice is led by Dr. Kevin Reed and his son, Dr. Taylor Reed. For more information, visit https://reedfamilydentistry.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.