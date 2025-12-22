PG Exhibits Shares Emerging Trade Show Trends Shaping Exhibit Design in 2026

Exhibitors are investing in environments that perform year after year, scale intelligently, and create real connections with their audiences.” — Jen Smithson, VP, Marketing & Websites

AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PG Exhibits + Environments, a national leader in custom trade show exhibits and experiential environments, has released new insights outlining the key emerging exhibit trends expected to shape the trade show industry in 2026. Drawing on industry research and hands on experience designing and fabricating custom exhibits nationwide, the company highlights how brands are evolving their trade show strategies to meet rising expectations around sustainability, technology, and visitor engagement.As trade shows continue to grow in scale and competitiveness, exhibitors are moving beyond traditional booth structures in favor of immersive, experience driven environments. According to PG Exhibits, the most successful exhibits in 2026 will balance visual impact with strategic function, delivering spaces that attract attention while supporting meaningful interactions.“Sustainability, immersion, and craftsmanship are no longer optional,” said Jen Smithson, Vice President of Marketing and Websites at PG Exhibits. “Brands want exhibits that look incredible, perform across multiple shows, and align with both business goals and audience expectations. We are seeing a clear shift toward smarter, more intentional exhibit design.”Among the top trends identified by PG Exhibits is the continued emphasis on sustainable exhibit solutions. Exhibitors are prioritizing reusable structures, eco friendly materials, and refurbishment programs that reduce waste while maximizing long term value. These approaches support both environmental responsibility and budget efficiency.Immersive brand experiences are also emerging as a defining characteristic of high performing exhibits. In 2026, brands are increasingly using architectural storytelling, digital content zones, and experiential welcome areas to create emotional connections with attendees. Rather than relying solely on signage, exhibitors are designing environments that communicate brand values through form, lighting, and interaction.Technology integration is another major trend influencing exhibit functionality. Artificial intelligence and smart tools are being incorporated into booth designs to improve visitor flow, personalize engagement, and streamline lead capture. PG Exhibits notes that successful integration depends on planning technology into the structure itself, rather than adding it as an afterthought on the show floor.Premium craftsmanship continues to play a critical role as well. As digital elements become more common, high quality physical construction has become a key differentiator. Custom woodworking, metal fabrication, integrated lighting, and refined finishes signal credibility and elevate brand perception in crowded exhibit halls. PG Exhibits utilizes a wide array of tools, technologies, and skilled craftsman at their Denver-based facility.Scalability and reconfigurability are also gaining momentum as exhibitors attend more events across varying booth sizes. Brands are demanding custom exhibits that adapt from one footprint to another without requiring a complete redesign, ensuring consistency and efficiency across national and regional programs.“These trends reflect a more mature approach to exhibiting,” Smithson added. “Exhibitors are investing in environments that perform year after year, scale intelligently, and create real connections with their audiences.”PG Exhibits’ insights are based on decades of experience delivering custom trade show booths, experiential installations, and fully integrated exhibit programs for brands across the United States. The company’s in-house design, engineering, and fabrication teams work collaboratively to translate emerging trends into practical, high impact exhibit solutions.About PG Exhibits + EnvironmentsPG Exhibits + Environments is a Denver-based, full service exhibit design and fabrication firm specializing in custom trade show booths, experiential environments, rentals, and program management. With in-house creative, production, and logistics teams, PG Exhibits delivers cohesive exhibit solutions from concept through installation, supporting brands at major trade shows nationwide.For more information about emerging exhibit design trends or to plan a 2026 trade show program, visit www.pgexhibits.com or contact the PG Exhibits team directly

