The Westie Foundation of America Celebrates 2025 Successes

About

The Westie Foundation of America, Inc. is a non-profit organization recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization. The WFA mission is to provide financial aid and other support for the medical research to benefit the health and quality of life of West Highland White Terriers, and to develop and communicate information regarding the health care, breeding, and quality of life of Westies to Westie owners, Westie breeders, and veterinarians. To find out more about the WFA’s Biobank and other efforts, or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit: https://www.WestieFoundation.org

https://westiefoundation.org