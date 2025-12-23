Best Parents Achieves 4x Growth, Expands to 21 Countries in Family Educational Travel Marketplace

Best Parents Logo Burcin Advani CEO

Best Parents expanded from 388 to 1,400 programs and now serves families from 74 nationalities across 21 countries, redefining family holidays through education

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Parents, an AI-powered global marketplace for family-oriented educational and teen travel, today announced significant growth milestones, marking a transformative year for the company. From December 2024 to 2025, Best Parents achieved 4x growth, expanding from 388 programs to more than 1,400 quality-vetted programs, and growing its geographic footprint from 5 countries to 21 countries worldwide.

Best Parents operates as a curated marketplace, onboarding and verifying high-quality academic, cultural, sports, and interest-based programs rather than creating them directly. Each program listed on the platform undergoes a rigorous quality-checking and vetting process, ensuring safety, academic value, and trusted delivery for families and teenagers.

The platform now serves families and teenagers from 74 different nationalities, offering programs for ages 3 to 18, including educational summer camps, pre-college experiences, cultural immersion programs, sports camps, volunteering opportunities, and family learning journeys.

“Parents today are no longer choosing between travel and education — they want both,” said Burçin Advani, Founder & CEO of Best Parents. “We see a clear shift where families want purposeful holidays: parents relax, explore, or work remotely while their teenagers learn, grow, and explore professionally with peers in a safe, academic environment.”

Redefining Family Holidays Through Education

Best Parents positions itself at the intersection of family holidays and educational travel, responding to a growing demand for day programs that allow families to combine accommodation and travel budgets while giving teenagers structured, high-quality learning experiences during the day.

This shift has also led the company to actively explore strategic partnerships with travel OTAs, aiming to better support families’ accommodation needs when they choose non-residential or day-based programs.

Technology-Driven Marketplace Leadership

Best Parents differentiates itself through one of the most advanced technology stacks in the education travel sector. The platform features:

AI voice agents that guide families through discovery and planning

AI-powered matching engines that align teenagers with the most suitable programs

AI-driven onboarding systems for program providers

A scalable infrastructure designed to support rapid global growth

The company is also preparing to introduce flight and visa service collaborations, further streamlining the end-to-end booking experience for international families.

Deep Industry Expertise

Best Parents’ executive team brings an average of 18 years of experience in education travel, ensuring that growth is matched with operational excellence, best-price transparency, and a strong service guarantee.

“Our focus is growing fast but growing right,” added Advani. “We are scaling globally while maintaining quality, trust, and accessibility for families across continents.”

About Best Parents

Best Parents is an AI-powered global marketplace connecting families with high-quality educational and teen travel programs worldwide. Serving families from 74+ nationalities, the platform offers 1,400+ curated programs across 21 countries, covering academic summer schools, pre-college programs, sports camps, cultural experiences, volunteering programs, and family-focused learning journeys for ages 3–18. Best Parents combines advanced AI technology with deep education-travel expertise to make purposeful family travel as easy as booking a holiday.

