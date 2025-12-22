Nation's Largest EMS Provider Responds to More Cardiac Emergencies on Christmas Eve Than Any Other Day

As families celebrate, American Medical Response says knowing the signs of a heart emergency and calling 911 right away can make the difference.

Throughout the holidays, we often see people ignore warning signs of heart trouble because they don’t want to disrupt family celebrations.” — GMR Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed Racht

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stress, cold weather, and festive indulgence make the holiday season the most dangerous time of year for heart emergencies. American Medical Response (AMR), which is the largest emergency medical service (EMS) provider in the U.S. and part of Global Medical Response (GMR), reports cardiac emergencies rise by more than 30% on Christmas Eve—their busiest day for heart-related incidents. This correlates with American Heart Association data showing most U.S. cardiac deaths occur in the last week of December.“Throughout the holidays, we often see people ignore warning signs of heart trouble because they don’t want to disrupt family celebrations,” said Global Medical Response Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ed Racht. “Whether it’s chest pain, a racing heartbeat, or a sudden collapse, these symptoms could signal a heart attack, dangerous arrhythmia, or even cardiac arrest. Time is critical in these emergencies. If you notice any of these signs in yourself or a loved one, don’t wait—call 911 right away.”Cardiac risk rises this time of year due to several well-documented factors:• Overeating and high-salt meals that raise blood pressure• Increased alcohol consumption, which can strain the heart and trigger arrhythmias• Emotional stress from travel and family dynamics• Cold temperatures that make the heart work harder• Delays in seeking medical care because people are traveling or don’t want to leave gatheringsCardiac arrest happens when the heart unexpectedly stops, interrupting blood flow to the brain and other crucial organs. It usually strikes without any warning, causing people to collapse suddenly. This is a serious medical emergency that demands immediate attention. If it happens, call 911, start CPR, and use an AED if available until help arrives.Early CPR and AED use can significantly improve survival, and many communities offer accessible training programs. Learning CPR is one of the most impactful ways families can prepare for a cardiac emergency.Heart attacks happen when blood flow to part of the heart is blocked. The heart usually keeps beating, though it may be weak or irregular. Racht adds, “The priority is to call emergency services immediately, and keep the person as calm as possible.”• Chest pain, pressure, tightness, or discomfort• Pain radiating to the arms, jaw, neck, or back• Sudden shortness of breath• Lightheadedness, fainting, or sudden confusion• Cold sweats, nausea, or vomiting• A new or worsening irregular or racing heartbeat• Heartburn or indigestion.Nearly one in four heart attacks go unrecognized, especially in women, because the symptoms can be subtle—such as nausea, indigestion, fatigue, or shoulder aches—rather than the classic chest pain most people experience. “If you’re questioning whether to call 911, that’s often your answer,” said Racht.When someone calls 911 for a suspected cardiac emergency, EMS clinicians can begin life-saving care within minutes. “Rapid treatment significantly improves survival,” adds Racht. “Driving yourself or waiting to see if symptoms improve can delay critical care.”How to Reduce Cardiac Risk This Holiday Season• Keep meals and alcohol in moderation• Stay hydrated• Continue taking medications as prescribed• Avoid sudden heavy exertion in cold weather• Get enough rest amid holiday stress• Check in on older relatives or loved ones with heart diseaseAs the saying goes, “Laughter is the best medicine,” and this season, it truly is. Laughter relaxes and expands blood vessels, increasing blood flow by up to 20%. By embracing happiness and shared moments of joy, we support our heart health and strengthen our bonds. Racht reminds us “Make laughter a priority, and if something doesn’t feel right, always listen to your body and get help when needed. Together, let’s make these festivities both joyful and heart healthy.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.