Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach announces the hiring of master technician Jose Hernandez, who will join the team at the company’s second service location.

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach (NASDAQ:AESB)

Jose brings a level of experience and professionalism that strengthens our entire team. We’re proud to have him supporting customers at our second location.” — Andrew Harris

SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach Adds Master Technician Jose Hernandez to Second Location

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has announced the addition of Jose Hernandez, an experienced master technician, to support operations at the company’s second service location. The hire reflects the continued growth of the business and its commitment to providing dependable auto repair services across the Seal Beach community.

Jose Hernandez joins the team with extensive technical experience and training, reinforcing the company’s focus on delivering accurate diagnostics, reliable repairs, and consistent customer service. His expertise will help meet increasing service demands and ensure customers at both locations receive the same level of quality the shop is known for.

The second facility operates alongside the original location at 1000 CA-1, Seal Beach, CA 90740, United States, expanding the shop’s capacity and improving convenience for local drivers.

A Word from the Owner

“Jose brings a level of experience and professionalism that strengthens our entire team. We’re proud to have him supporting customers at our second location,” said Andrew Harris, owner of Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach.

About Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach

Automotive Excellence of Seal Beach has served the community since 1981, providing comprehensive automotive maintenance and repairs performed by ASE Certified Master Technicians. The family-owned shop offers full-service capabilities including diagnostics, brake work, engine repair, and preventive care. With two locations and a reputation built on honesty and technical expertise, the company remains committed to supporting Seal Beach and neighboring communities with dependable automotive service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.