The Ark at the Shames JCC in Tarrytown Releases Winter 2026 Schedule of Events

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westchester’s newest performance and events venue, The Ark , has released its Winter 2026 (January-March) schedule of programs. Located in Tarrytown at the Shames JCC on the Hudson , The Ark offers a full, robust schedule of performances in music, theater, comedy, and more, as well as movie screenings, family-friendly shows, lectures and presentations, workshops and exhibits. It is also available for corporate and private event rentals, for fundraisers, galas, awards ceremonies, b’nai mitzvahs, lifecycle and milestone celebrations. The Ark also hosts youth and inclusive theater programming for individuals with varying abilities.Highlights of the winter 2026 schedule include:“Sesame Street” Singalong with AlanSaturday, January 10; 10am–12pmJoin Sesame Street’s beloved Alan Muraoka–the proprietor of Hooper’s Store for the past 27 years–along with friendly puppets and fellow puppeteers for an interactive show of stories and songs. $20 members; $25 non-members.Let’s Go Trivia!Saturday, January 10; 7–9pmGrab some friends to create the fiercest trivia team for this fact-packed night of fun and friendly competition with host Garry Leavy of Let’s Go Trivia! Free.Comedy Night with Dave HillFriday, January 23; 7–9:30pmStart your weekend cracking up with Dave Hill–comedian, writer, musician, actor, radio host, and man-about-town who has appeared on numerous hit shows including The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Girls5Eva, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, Inside Amy Schumer and The Jim Gaffigan Show. $30 members; $36 non-members.Moth Community WorkshopSaturday, January 24; 12–3pmIn this engaging, hands-on workshop from The Moth, you’ll walk away with the tools to transform your stories into powerful communication tools that can inspire, persuade, and engage in any context. Free. Advance registration required.Stories and Songs of the ‘60s: Broadway’s Last Golden DecadeSunday, January 25; 3–5pmHear the iconic musicals of the 60s—including hits from Cabaret, Funny Girl, Fiddler on the Roof, Man of La Mancha, and Bye Bye Birdie—performed by a group of professional singers accompanied by a live orchestra. $55 members; $65 non-members.“Thoughts & Prayers” Screening and TalkbackThursday, January 29;7–9pmWatch a riveting HBO documentary film and hear from Emmy-award winning directors Jessica Dimmock and Zackary Canepari about the normalization of gun violence in America through the vast industry that protects it. Free.Cardboard Explosion: A Paper Heart Puppet Show & WorkshopSunday, February 1; 10am–12pmEnjoy stories brought to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination as puppeteer Brad Shur transforms simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters and brings them to life. $10 members; $15 non-members.Cheers with Cheese, Hosted by Jill Santopietro & Kate Sonders SolomonSunday, February 1; 5:30–7:30pmLearn how to create a stunning, crowd-pleasing cheese board and enjoy a little friendly competition as boards will be judged and winners will be crowned. $43 members; $48 non-members.Laugh at Love with Gary ViderSaturday, February 14; 7–10pmEveryone is in need of some laughs on Valentine’s Day, and Gary Vider will deliver! This NYC-based comedian has made a name for himself in the national comedy scene with appearances on Conan and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, touring with Nate Bargatze, and getting through the finals of America’s Got Talent. $30 members; $36 non-members.Live Karaoke with Centerstage KaraokeSaturday, March 7; 7–10pmCenterStage, New York City’s premiere live band karaoke concert experience, puts YOU in the heart of the action. Live your dream of being the band’s lead singer by getting on stage and singing your favorite song backed by a talented, hard-rocking band. $18 members; $23 non-members.Songs and Stories of Broadway: Irving BerlinSunday, March 22; 3–5pmThe composer Jerome Kern once said, “Irving Berlin has no place in American music – he is American music.” Come hear his masterpieces performed by a group of professional singers and accompanying orchestra, with narration by Broadway producer Jack Viertel. Tickets available soon.The Ark is located within the Shames JCC at 371 South Broadway in Tarrytown, immediately adjacent to the I-287/Route 9 Tarrytown Exit and is easily accessible by car or train. For a full schedule of upcoming events, and to register or reserve tickets in advance, visit: https://www.thearkevents.org/upcoming-events. ###About the Harold & Elaine Shames JCC on the Hudson: The Shames JCC on the Hudson is a non-sectarian community center, providing meaningful experiences for individuals and families throughout their lives. We are a welcoming, inclusive gathering place that enriches the greater community through social, recreational, educational, social action, supportive service, wellness, and cultural programs and resources guided by Jewish values. The Ark, its new theater and event space, is the ideal destination for joyous lifecycle events, celebrations, and performances. More information is available at: https://www.shamesjcc.org/

