ArborEXPO Partnership Delivers Exclusive 25% Off Arborist Tree Climbing Training for ATCP Members

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP) has formed a strategic partnership with ArborEXPO, the fastest-growing indoor and outdoor trade show for the tree care industry. The collaboration addresses the rising need for consistent and accessible safety education for arborists, climbers, and tree service companies across North America. ArborEXPO provides exclusive arborist tree climbing training among its many valuable educational resources.

Under this partnership, ATCP will work with ArborEXPO to strengthen the event’s business education programming and tree service safety program. ArborEXPO already delivers hands-on demonstrations, equipment testing, and classroom instruction. ATCP’s involvement adds updated safety guidance, ethics-driven business training, and advocacy resources for crews and business owners.

“This strategic partnership provides our members with significant savings on crucial training for the people doing hard work of running successful tree care businesses,” said Stefano Devigili, Association of Tree Care Professionals Board Member. “Safe and ethical operations benefit the entire industry, and this collaboration helps us reach more small and mid-sized companies that struggle with access to training.”

ATCP’s members will receive a 25% discount on all ArborEXPO 2026 registration categories, including pre-conference workshops, full conference passes, single-day passes, and 2-day tradeshow passes. This benefit offers reduced-cost access to the expo and ATCP’s first Annual Meeting.

A major milestone for the association will take place at ArborEXPO 2026. ATCP will host its first annual meeting since the organization’s founding in 2025. This meeting will mark the first time all ATCP members will meet together in person to review goals, connect with peers, and help guide the direction of the association. ArborEXPO is providing a dedicated meeting space for this historic gathering as a part of this new partnership.

ATCP’s involvement in ArborEXPO 2026 will expand, as well, due to the new partnership. ATCP President Joe Whitledge will serve as a featured speaker at ArborEXPO 2026, offering insight on industry challenges, safety expectations, and the future of professional tree care.

ArborEXPO continues to grow as a practical learning event offering arborist continuing education units (CEUs), equipment showcases, and live demos. Attendance increases each year as more field teams and business leaders seek hands-on education and compliance support. With ATCP’s involvement, the event becomes even more accessible for companies looking to strengthen safety, training and other pillars for running a successful tree service business.

Professionals and industry partners can explore upcoming ArborEXPO programming, registration options, and exhibitor opportunities on ATCP’s and ArborEXPO’s official websites.

About the Association of Tree Care Professionals (ATCP)

ATCP is a member-led organization focused on improving safety standards, strengthening ethical business practices, and advocating for the tree care industry. It provides education, resources, member discounts and professional representation for tree care companies. ATCP has a very heavy focus on the emergency tree removal service portions of its industry. Dealing with a tree on your house after a storm is a very stressful process, our members focus on making that process better for homeowners all over the country.

About ArborEXPO

ArborEXPO is a leading indoor and outdoor trade show for tree care professionals featuring live demonstrations, classroom training, and the latest equipment and technology.

