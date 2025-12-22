Breakthrough blood cancer research from UChicago Medicine presented at ASH 2025

UChicago Medicine researchers made a strong impact at the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, held December 6–9, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Highlights included innovative early-line applications of CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma, cutting-edge investigations in acute leukemias, outcomes-focused studies in lymphoid and myeloid malignancies, and real-world data on the use of monoclonal antibodies.

Faculty and trainees from UChicago Medicine joined international colleagues to share the latest updates from transformative research in blood cancers. Reflecting the breadth and depth of hematology research, the presentations covered novel therapeutic strategies, health services research and translational science.

ASH 2025 awards and trainee recognition

Three UChicago Medicine trainees were recognized with Abstract Achievement Awards for their contributions spanning survivorship, immunotherapy monitoring and supportive care.

Samuel Yates, MD, MS, a two-time Abstract Achievement Award recipient, presented data from the NEOMA trial, an ongoing study testing structured nutrition and exercise during acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL) treatment to optimize muscle and fat composition in adolescent young adult (AYA) patients. He also shared results from another study demonstrating how comprehensive geriatric assessment can help predict treatment and survival outcomes in older adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Abigail Sneider, MD, presented data from a clinical study exploring whether next-generation sequencing of bone marrow following B-cell maturation antigen -directed CAR T-cell therapy could characterize B-cell reconstitution and serve as a complementary diagnostic marker alongside minimal residual disease (MRD) testing in multiple myeloma.

Habib El-Khoury, MD, shared findings on treatment-related clonal hematopoiesis in AYA survivors of ALL, highlighting the need to further study the long-term impact of small clonal population on therapy-associated complications.

Nada Aboelella, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow in the laboratory of James LaBelle, MD, PhD, Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Pediatric Stem Cell and Cellular Therapy Program at UChicago Medicine, received both the UChicago Biological Sciences Division Career Advancement for Postdocs Travel Award and the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center Trainee Associate Member Travel Award, to support her attendance at the ASH conference. In an oral presentation, she shared research demonstrating that adding venetoclax, a drug that targets BCL-2, during the CAR T-cell manufacturing process can enhance therapy effectiveness by improving the quality and potency of the final CAR T-cell product.

Faculty presentations

In a live symposium, Michael Bishop, MD, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation Program at UChicago Medicine, joined by Luciano Jose Costa, MD, PhD, from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Binod Dhakal, MD, MS, from the Medical College of Wisconsin, delivered in-depth analyses on the real-world clinical complications of CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma (MM). Bishop emphasized the feasibility of administering CAR T-cell therapy in an outpatient setting and highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary collaboration to ensure successful outcomes.

Megan McNerny, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology, chaired the session, “Dissecting enhancer function in hematopoietic development and disease,” which focused on how cutting-edge approaches like 3D functional genomics, genetic manipulations and computational biology are deepening our understanding of gene regulation in both normal and disease states.

Austin Wesevich, MD, MPH, MS, Instructor of Medicine, presented compelling research showing that patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) were more likely to receive negative descriptors in their medical records, such as being labeled as “noncompliant” or “refusing care.” These stigmatizing labels were associated with fewer visits from care providers, longer hospital stays, and a higher likelihood of patients leaving the hospital without any medical advice, highlighting potential disparities in care delivery. In another presentation, he shows that patients with SCD were more likely to be labeled as having “refused” medications, despite physicians being less likely to adjust treatment plans when patients declined medication. It suggests potential bias in how patient decisions are recorded and respected.

In an education session, “Treatment refinement in multiple myeloma,” Benjamin Derman, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, discussed whether maintenance therapy in MM can be safely discontinued using minimal residual disease (MRD)-guided strategies. He highlighted the potential benefits, such as improved quality of life, reduced side effects and better financial management with a practical framework for treatment discontinuation. In a poster session, he shared real-world data comparing the effectiveness of anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody therapies in treatment-naïve patients versus those previously exposed, showing limited benefit with retreatment. He also presented early results from an ongoing Phase II trial indicating high response rates and manageable toxicity using a reduced-intensity quadruplet regimen – belantamab mafodotin, carfilzomib, pomalidomide and dexamethasone in MM patients who relapsed after BCMA CAR T-cell therapy.

Anand Patel, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine and Medical Director, Inpatient Leukemia Service at UChicago Medicine, presented Phase II trial data showing that a tyrosine kinase inhibitor combined with inotuzumab ozogamicin achieved deep MRD-negative remissions in newly diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome–positive ALL, with all patients reaching MRD-negative status by cycle 3 with no major safety concerns. He also shared findings from an ongoing Phase 1b trial evaluating the safety and early efficacy of a combination therapy of ivosidenib and ruxolitinib in patients with advanced IDH1-mutated myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Caner Saygin, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at UChicago Medicine, presented interim results from an ongoing Phase I/II trial investigating the safety and efficacy of a novel combination therapy – LP-118 (a dual BCL-2/BCL-xL inhibitor), pinatinib, vincristine, and dexamethasone for adults with relapsed/refractory T-ALL/lymphoblastic lympohoma. The regimen targets pre-T-cell receptor-signaling pathways with the goal of improving survival outcomes in this difficult-to-treat population.

T-cell engaging (TCE) therapies, including CAR T-cells and bispecific antibodies, have significantly transformed care for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL) because of increasing approvals and use in earlier lines of therapy. In an education session, Sonali Smith, MD, Elwood V. Jensen Professors of Medicine and Chief of the Section of Hematology/Oncology, addressed ongoing challenges with these therapies, such as toxicity, logistical complexity and accessibility. She discussed MRD-based strategies for patient selection and the integration of emerging platforms like CAR-NK and TCR-T cells to expand therapeutic potential.

Finally, in a special scientific symposium, Jeffrey Rathmell, PhD, Virginia and D. K. Ludwig Chair and Professor for Cancer Research in University of Chicago's Ben May Department of Cancer Research, discussed how metabolic pathways regulate immune cell function. It focused on mitochondria responses to chronic inflammation and cellular stress – key factors shaping immune system behavior.

With thousands of abstracts, live sessions and collaborative learning opportunities, ASH 2025 once again affirmed its role as the world’s leading hematology conference. UChicago Medicine’s robust presence showcased its commitment to advancing the science and clinical care of hematologic diseases through excellence in research, education and innovation.

The next ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition will be held December 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans.