Keene Perspectives Receives Accreditation from Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Keene Perspectives for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Keene Perspectives’ programs were evaluated against ACQ’s Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.

“At Keene Perspectives, we're in the business of opening doors and breaking down barriers to learning, social interaction, and communication,” said Cortney Keene, PhD, LBA, BCBA-D, co-founder and clinical director. “We believe in a compassionate approach to assist our learners in finding and expanding their voices while building the skills they will need to shape their relationships and the world around them. This accreditation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team, showcasing our relentless pursuit of excellence in every aspect of our operations.”

Keene Perspectives offers ABA services in both a focused and comprehensive treatment service delivery model. Its services are designed to best support those with ASD and other co-occurring conditions, including, but not limited to anxiety, ADD, ADHD, and genetic disorders. Keene Perspectives serves children ages 2-6 (early childhood spanning into school-aged) in its center-based clinic, utilizing face-to-face direct services and regular in-person caregiver meetings, prioritizing collaboration across stakeholders.

“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ. “Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Keene Perspectives underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”

ACQ’s review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review.

ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.

To learn more, visit autismcommission.org.

About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)

The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a non-profit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ’s mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.

ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.

Learn more at autismcommission.org.

