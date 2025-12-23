Co-Founder Michael McHenry (Right) and Pitmaster and Co-Founder, Jason Neeley (Left) proudly stand in front of Pica Rica BBQ holding a signature bbq platter

#7 Best BBQ Joint in the United States outside of Texas sells to new Partners paving a New Chapter for Utah's Beloved BBQ Smoke Show!

We set out to create a Love Letter to the Southwest, a celebration of its landscape, flavors & people.What started as an idea drawn on paper became a Bbq kitchen fueled by tradition, innovation & soul” — Michael McHenry

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ”A NEW ERA IGNITES FOR PICA RICA AMERICANA BBQ AS IT ATTRACTS NEW GROWTH CAPITAL”In an exciting move underscoring the rapidly growing influence of Southwest-style barbecue, The McHenry Group (TMG) today announced the sale of its controlling interest in Pica Rica Americana BBQ (Pica Rica) to the Utah–based family office PV3 Enterprises. The acquisition marks a defining moment not only for the St. George culinary scene but also for one of the country’s fastest-rising BBQ brands.Founded just 29 months ago, Pica Rica has experienced a meteoric climb, moving from sketch to barbecue kitchen, from ideation to incubation, and ultimately from local standout to acquisition-worthy brand in under three years. This pace is virtually unprecedented in the modern restaurant landscape and stands as a testament to the craftsmanship, vision, and operational excellence of both TMG and Pitmaster/Co-Founder Jason Neeley, who will continuein his ownership and culinary leadership role together with PV3 following the transaction.What began on a quiet stretch of Main Street evolved into a true force to be reckoned with, thanks to the love of the market, the loyal locals, and the countless travelers who embraced Pica Rica’s flame-forward spirit. Their support helped propel the brand to national attention, including being named #7 Best Texas-Style BBQ Outside of Texas by Texas Monthly , the most respected authority on Texas-style barbecue.“A transition like this is never made lightly,” said Michael McHenry , Co-Founder of Pica Rica and Founder of The McHenry Group. “Pica Rica was built with heart, purpose, and a fierce commitment to excellence. From the very beginning, Jason and I set out to create our love letter to the Southwest, a celebration of its landscapes, its grit, its flavor, and its people. What started as an idea drawn on paper became a barbecue kitchen fueled by tradition, innovation, and soul. Achieving this level of relevance, and an acquisition of this magnitude, in less than three years speaks volumes about our team, our community, and the power of believing relentlessly in what you build. PV3 is the right steward for Pica Rica’s next chapter, and I couldn’t be more confident in the brand’s future.”PV3 Enterprises, who recently partnered with Seven Brothers Burgers from Hawaii’s North Shore, is a patient capital investor dedicated to helping excellent emerging brands achieve their goals. They bring strategic horsepower, deep market understanding, and a long-term commitment to elevating Pica Rica’s presence both regionally and nationally. Their leadership has expressed strong conviction in the restaurant’s legacy and a dedication to preserving the craft, consistency, flavor, and hospitality that made Pica Rica a beloved stop for locals and travelers throughout the Southwest.“We’ve loved frequenting Pica Rica as customers, and we’re excited to help Jason and his team offer the experience and taste to many more people.” said Tony Curtis a representative of PV3 Enterprises. “The brand’s authenticity, culinary excellence, and guest-focused hospitality set it apart in a crowded category. We are honored to help Jason and the team continue growing Pica Rica’s footprint and influence.”Pica Rica Americana BBQ will remain a must-visit destination for locals and travelers in Southern Utah, now poised to bring its unmistakable Smoke Show™ to an even broader audience.###

