Dornbracht Atelier Named 2025 Interior Design Best of Year Award Winner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dornbracht Atelier has been named a 2025 Interior Design Best of Year Award winner in the Bath Fittings category, earning recognition from one of the design industry’s most prestigious and influential awards programs.Judged by Interior Design editors and leading voices across the global design community, the Best of Year Awards honor products and projects that define what’s happening now—and next—in architecture and design. The 2025 program marks the 20th anniversary of Best of Year, celebrating two decades of groundbreaking achievements that have shaped contemporary interiors and product innovation.Dornbracht Atelier is a platform for architectural authorship and material exploration, opening the doors to the brand’s 75 years of design heritage, engineering precision, and craftsmanship. Conceived as a hub for experimentation and personal expression, Atelier enables architects and designers to move beyond standard specifications—offering access to custom forms, finishes, materials, and dimensions, supported by Dornbracht’s in-house experts and trusted design partners. Recognized for its refined craftsmanship, architectural clarity, and commitment to bespoke design, Dornbracht Atelier exemplifies the forward-thinking excellence celebrated by the Best of Year program.“Dornbracht Atelier exists to give designers true authorship over water and form,” said Amy McCabe, President & CEO, Dornbracht Americas. “Being recognized by Interior Design at the 20th anniversary of Best of Year is a powerful affirmation of the enduring value of bespoke craftsmanship and architectural precision in contemporary design.As a Best of Year Award winner, Dornbracht Atelier will be featured in the January/February 2026 issue of Interior Design, reaching the publication’s global audience of architects, designers, and industry professionals.Further information can be found at www.dornbracht.com

