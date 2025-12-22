Certified Incubator Success Stories: The Shoppes at Guthrie | MouthFull Confections & Friends

Small business incubator Mouthfull Confections & Friends joined The Shoppes at Guthrie in October 2023. After five months in the incubator, it graduated into a downtown storefront that had previously been vacant. In the spring of 2026, Mouthfull will have been open in its full-time brick-and-mortar storefront for two years. Mouthfull Confections is just one of eight businesses that have graduated The Shoppes since its opening in July 2023.

Owners Michelle and David Macias decided to take up freeze-drying as a hobby and a way to preserve different food items in 2022 for friends and family. Mouthfull Confections offers visitors a collection of local vendors’ items, including delicious baked goods, freeze-dried fruit and candy and unique gifts.