Certified Incubator Success Stories: Meridian Technology Center North | Small Business University

Small Business University: Empowering Stillwater’s Entrepreneurs
The Small Business University at Meridian Technology Center program is designed to empower existing small business owners with the essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive through classes, workshops and resources. The third Summer Cohort of Small Business University saw a great deal of new business interest in the program resulting in a total of 15 new business startups in the incubator.
- 1907 Lawn and Landscape
- Memory Lane Vintage Mall LLC
- Scivince, LLC.
- Cowboy Swim Academy
- Fountain Square Cleaners
- Party Poppers Event Co, LLC
- Red Dirt Euro and EV
- Shane Berry Hypnosis
- Sabounie/ Payne County Flea Market
- Grammie’s Studio
- Territory Distilling
- LAG Rentals/HERTZ
- StillyArts
- Pop Top Ink
- Blown & Bronzed Blow Dry Bar
Small Business University’s impact goes beyond knowledge-sharing; it culminates in a competition where attendees have the opportunity to present their business plan for a chance to win cash prizes. With the program capped at 25 participants, business owners who completed at least four of the five sessions were able to compete. The competition was a highlight, with business owners putting their newfound skills to the test in front of a panel of judges.
