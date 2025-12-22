Certified Incubator Success Stories: Meridian Technology Center North | Small Business University

Small Business University: Empowering Stillwater’s Entrepreneurs

The Small Business University at Meridian Technology Center program is designed to empower existing small business owners with the essential knowledge and skills needed to thrive through classes, workshops and resources. The third Summer Cohort of Small Business University saw a great deal of new business interest in the program resulting in a total of 15 new business startups in the incubator.

1907 Lawn and Landscape

Memory Lane Vintage Mall LLC

Scivince, LLC.

Cowboy Swim Academy

Fountain Square Cleaners

Party Poppers Event Co, LLC

Red Dirt Euro and EV

Shane Berry Hypnosis

Sabounie/ Payne County Flea Market

Grammie’s Studio

Territory Distilling

LAG Rentals/HERTZ

StillyArts

Pop Top Ink

Blown & Bronzed Blow Dry Bar

Small Business University’s impact goes beyond knowledge-sharing; it culminates in a competition where attendees have the opportunity to present their business plan for a chance to win cash prizes. With the program capped at 25 participants, business owners who completed at least four of the five sessions were able to compete. The competition was a highlight, with business owners putting their newfound skills to the test in front of a panel of judges.