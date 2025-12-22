Certified Incubator Success Stories: Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship | Az-Tec LLC

The Riata Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship acts as a catalyst for Oklahoma State University students, alums, faculty and staff through experiential learning, entrepreneurship training and advice and supporting the academic pursuits of the Spears School of Business.

Founder of Az-Tec LLC and inventor of SwingRight Swing Stabilizer Steve Azzaro is an Oklahoma-based biomechanics and hardware company designing human-performance tools that merge sports science with functional engineering. Frustrated by his own experiences with grip-related slumps in athletics, Steve engineered the SwingRight insert, developed in collaboration with Oklahoma State University’s biomechanics research community. The patent-pending biomechanical tool is designed to optimize knuckle alignment and joint stability that is placed beneath the wrappings of sporting equipment, creating a natural bracing effect that increases control, consistency and power.

