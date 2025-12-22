Certified Incubator Success Stories: Strate Center for Business Development at Autry Technology | Kingdom Candy

For Amy and Scott Allen, owners of Kingdom Candy, LLC, what began as a difficult chapter in life has transformed into a story of resilience, hope and success. Strate Center business Kingdom Candy is now available in all Oklahoma Jiffy Trip convenience store locations. Kingdom Candy specializes in freeze-dried candy and treats, offering more than 30 types of freeze-dried candy and treats, bringing a fun twist to classic favorites.

Scott lost his career after battling severe complications from COVID-19.

“I didn’t know anything about business,” Amy shared. “But I heard about the incubator program at Autry Tech and decided to meet with the team at the Strate Center. At our darkest hour, they gave us hope that our family could actually run a business.”

The Allens say their favorite part of working with Autry Tech is the culture.

“They truly want us to succeed,” Amy said. “That desire is reflected in the entire culture of the building. Every encounter with every member of the team reminds us that they are for us and passionate about seeing us succeed.”