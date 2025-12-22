Certified Incubator Success Stories: Meridian Technology Center South | Buddy’s Breakfast Cookies

Meridian Technology Center South certified its training kitchen as a licensed commercial kitchen, allowing the incubator to add food tenants to the list of prospective clients for needs like food product development, production and packaging. They already have one tenant that has graduated, Buddy’s Breakfast Cookies.

Inspired by her dad’s oatmeal cookies and the struggle to find healthy snacks, Laryssa Lalli created Buddy’s Breakfast Cookies, taking classic recipes and giving them a plant-based twist, packing them with flavor and whole-food ingredients as grab-and-go snacks. She is actively involved in the local farmers market, collaborates with food hubs, and is expanding into retail stores including Scissortail Gifts and PLENTY Mercantile.