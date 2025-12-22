Certified Incubator Success Stories: The Verge OKC | Nuevo Studio

Multi-award winning graphic designer Naoma Serna-Zahn is the founder of Nuevo Studio. “Being at The Verge has made a huge difference for my studio’s growth and visibility. The connections I’ve made here have led directly to new clients, partnerships, and projects I wouldn’t have landed otherwise. Having access to a collaborative community and resources specifically geared toward entrepreneurs has helped me scale faster and be more confident pitching and expanding my services. The incubator environment makes it easier to take risks and iterate, which has been invaluable for my business.”

