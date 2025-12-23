Sewa Diwali Food Drive: 553 Organizations Partner for Celebrations through Charity

Sewa Diwali 2025 - Project Hope Sewa Diwali 2025 Dashboard Sewa Diwali 2025

Collaborative initiative collected and donated over 970,000 pounds of food to 350+ pantries, embodying 'Sewa' (service)

ROCKAWAY, MA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diwali is one of the most important festivals celebrated by followers of Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism, and Buddhism, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Adding the theme of “sewa” (selfless service) to this celebration, the Sewa Diwali Food Drive of 2025 donated over 970,000 pounds of food items to those in need across the country. This year’s drive witnessed the partnership of 553 organizations, Dharmic communities, faith groups, and compassionate individuals uniting for charity. Volunteers of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) actively participated in this initiative, coordinating the collection and donation efforts at both regional and national levels.

In its eighth consecutive year, Sewa Diwali continued to demonstrate the collective will and active partnership of Dharmic organizations in addressing America’s food insecurity. Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh temples, schools, and community groups donated generously to help fellow Americans, regardless of their beliefs and backgrounds. Around 3,000 volunteers of all ages hosted food drives, coordinated logistics, and spread awareness. Together, they extended aid to over 350 food pantries, shelters, and community centers, ensuring that thousands of families could celebrate the holidays with dignity and hope.

In a heart-warming note to the Sewa Diwali organizers in North Carolina, Jennifer Gordon, Federal Security Director with the Transportation Security Administration, expressed “Your thoughtful contributions had a profound impact on our workforce during this challenging time”. “You are a blessing to people that need you…”, said Cristian Salgado of the Hillsboro City Council recognizing the food donations by Oregon’s Sewa Diwali volunteers. New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, and Monroe, New Jersey Township Mayor, Stephen Dalina issued proclamations appreciating the Sewa Diwali drives of 2025.

Sewa Diwali national coordinators Mahadesha Swamy from California and Prasanna Jog from Pennsylvania thanked all volunteers, donors, and partner organizations. “This year’s Sewa Diwali efforts underscored the message of unity and service that transcends cultural and religious boundaries, putting the Dharmic concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family) into action”, they said.

The drive's success in 2025 builds on Hindu community’s progressive contribution to addressing food insecurity with a cumulative donation of nearly 4 million pounds over the years and growing with more partners and donors.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA (HSS) is a voluntary, non-profit, social, cultural, and educational organization. HSS aims to organize a diverse and vibrant Hindu American community to practice, preserve, and advance ideals and values of Hindu Dharma. Through its chapters nationwide, HSS conducts regular programs to promote self-discipline, self-confidence, and a spirit of selfless service for humanity.

