CMAC Roofing Continues Southeast Expansion with New Georgia Division, Offering Integrated Exterior Solutions

Official CMAC logo A premier residential project by CMAC, showcasing modern luxury design and high-quality craftsmanship. Our growing footprint: CMAC now operates across five major states, including three key hubs in Texas.

CMAC Roofing expands to Georgia, offering expert roofing, gutters, and garage doors. Veteran-owned quality for Atlanta and statewide property owners.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMAC Roofing, a veteran-owned and operated leader in the construction industry, is proud to announce its official expansion into the Georgia market. Building on its reputation for integrity and superior craftsmanship in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Tennessee, the company is now bringing its full suite of premium exterior services to homeowners and businesses throughout the Peach State.CMAC Roofing’s entry into Georgia introduces a specialized, multi-division approach to property maintenance. Rather than focusing solely on roofing, the Georgia team will provide comprehensive solutions across three key areas: Roofing, Gutters, and Garage Doors."Expanding into Georgia is a significant milestone for the CMAC family," said Christian Viveiros, Founder of CMAC Roofing. "Our mission has always been to provide peace of mind by protecting what matters most—one roof at a time. By bringing our specialized gutter and garage door divisions to Georgia alongside our roofing expertise, we are offering residents a higher level of convenience and accountability for their home’s exterior."CMAC Roofing’s Georgia service menu includes:-Roofing: Expertise in tract homes, custom homes, specialty systems, multi-family, and commercial roofing. Services range from minor maintenance to full storm response restoration.-Gutters: High-performance gutter systems for residential and commercial properties, featuring custom installations for new construction and home additions, as well as dedicated maintenance.-Garage Doors: A full-service division providing residential and commercial door installation, high-tech garage openers, and rapid-response repair services.The company is committed to integrating into the local community by hiring Georgia-based professionals who understand the specific architectural styles and climate demands of the region.For more information or to request a complimentary quote, visit www.cmacroofing.com/georgia Contact Information for Georgia Operations:Contact: David H.Email: davidh@cmacroofing.comPhone: 214-883-4670About CMAC Roofing: Headquartered in Haslet, TX, CMAC Roofing is a veteran-owned business founded by Christian Viveiros. Built on the values of professional service and community commitment, CMAC Roofing delivers quality craftsmanship and lasting relationships through its specialized roofing, gutter, and garage door divisions across the Southern United States.Media Contact: Cody Viveiros CMAC Roofing +1 888 389 CMAC (2622).

The Next Chapter: CMAC’s 5-State Expansion Announcement

