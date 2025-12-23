Muslim Social Network Salam.life Launches in the US

Salam.life, a Muslim social network built around Islamic values, is now available in the US

Built around Islamic values, Salam.life launches in the US with separate spaces for men and women, 30+ language AI translation, and strict content rules.

We’re building Salam.life around clear rules and boundaries that matter to many Muslims. Our US launch helps give the community a modern, convenient space.” — Head of Product at Salam.life

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salam.life (https://salam.life), a social network built around Islamic values, announces its entry into the US market. The platform has already been growing as an international Muslim community and is now officially available to users in America – offering a set of features designed to reflect cultural and religious norms of communication while making global connection easier.

By various estimates, the Muslim community in the United States is around 4–5 million people and continues to grow, creating clear demand for digital spaces where community values and rules are built into the product rather than left entirely to individual users.

Key Features of Salam.life

1) Separate Spaces for “Brothers” and “Sisters”

Salam.life offers an approach rarely seen in mainstream social networks: the feed and discussions are separated by male and female audiences. The platform applies a rule under which men and women do not interact with each other in comments, helping maintain comfortable boundaries for users for whom this is a key principle.

2) Automatic AI Translation of Posts and Comments into 30+ Languages

Salam.life supports seamless translation of posts and discussions: users can read and engage with the same content even when they write in different languages. This makes communication within a global Muslim community noticeably easier – without switching to external translators and without losing context.

3) Strict Filtering of Inappropriate Content

Salam.life combines human moderation with built-in algorithms to limit content that conflicts with community rules and stated values. The platform prohibits and filters, in particular: explicit/NSFW content; promotion or glamorization of alcohol, drugs, and gambling; profanity and insults; as well as bullying, hate, and provocations that escalate conflicts. This approach helps reduce content considered impermissible under Islamic norms (haram) and keeps the feed more comfortable for a family audience.

US Growth Strategy

The US launch is part of Salam.life’s broader strategy to expand its international community and localize the product for key regions. In the near term, the team plans to grow the English-language segment and support local communities and creators through creator-focused programs, topic-based communities, and partnerships. The platform is also exploring collaboration with Islamic media, educational initiatives, and community organizations to accelerate user growth and build a sustainable core of active members.

Availability

The English version of Salam.life is available at: https://salam.life/en

