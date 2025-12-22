State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (12-22-2025)

For immediate release: December 22, 2025 (25-156)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In November 2025 the Department of Health revoked Marty J. Hulm’s (HM60551813) home care aide credential. Hulm was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in July 2024, which disqualifies him from working with vulnerable adults and being certified as a home care aide.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Department of Health amended its statement of charges under the summary suspension against certified and registered nursing assistant Henry Mutua Kariuki (NC61029646, NA60994060). Between 2022 and 2024, Kariuki sexually abused multiple vulnerable patients. Adult Protective Services’ investigations substantiated these events and Kariuki was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in June 2025, which disqualifies him from working with vulnerable adults and holding nursing assistant credentials.

In November 2025 the Department of Health revoked Philip Sulaiman Luseini-Massaquoi’s (HM60991965) home care aide credential. Luseini-Massaquoi was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry in April 2025, which prohibits him from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Stevens County

In December 2025 the Department of Health indefinitely suspended Lana Carol Lynn Lortz’s (CG61242201, PC60352414, MR61002861, MR61449916) agency affiliated counselor, medical assistant-phlebotomist and medical assistant credentials. Lortz failed to comply with monitoring conditions required under a 2022 stipulation. She did not respond to the department’s request for information.

Out of State

Idaho: In December 2025 the Department of Health and Travis John Starkovich (NC61425437) entered an agreed order that suspended Starkovich’s certified nursing assistant credential. He must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $500 fine. Between 2022 and 2024, Starkovich had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a client while serving as the client’s home care aide.

