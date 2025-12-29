Future-Proof Business Strategies Top Priority in 2026, Consultant Says

Husam Jandal

Due to recent market changes, trade wars, and economic shifts, more business leaders are exploring future-proofing to ensure ongoing success.

Future-proofing business strategies can help, but they work best when applied as part of your ongoing processes as a preventative measure.” — Husam Jandal

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husam Jandal, internationally acclaimed business and digital marketing consultant , says that, after a challenging year, more leaders are exploring ways to future-proof their businesses. Additional details and strategies can be found in “ Future-Proof Your Business: Strategies for Lasting Success ,” now live on HusamJandal.com.DISRUPTIONS HAVE LEADERS ON EDGE, YET MANY REMAIN UNPREPAREDA tumultuous 2025 created challenges, and most leaders expect ongoing disruption. However, many remain unprepared.> High Disruption Rates: 67 percent say their business was highly disrupted in the past year.> Ongoing Challenges: 84 percent are concerned about the impact of the current political and legal environment on their business.> Imminent Change: 80 percent expect their business model to change within the next three years.> Low Preparedness: 33 percent say their staff are not ready for change initiatives.“Many business leaders I connect with daily share similar stories related to the past year and say that customer behaviors have changed, their leads are drying up, or external factors have impacted the effectiveness of their business models and marketing,” Jandal explains. “Future-proofing business strategies can help, but they work best when applied as part of your ongoing processes as a preventative measure.”BUSINESSES ENCOURAGED TO MAKE FUTURE-PROOFING PART OF EVERYDAY WORKJandal says applying a few key future-proofing strategies in daily work can considerably boost resilience.> Embrace Change: When experimentation and innovation are part of daily operations, change becomes the norm.> Maintain Flexibility: Systems that can expand, contract, or pivot without disrupting daily operations provide stability and allow businesses to act on new opportunities quickly.> Build a Demand Engine: A repeatable, structured process makes growth more predictable, the sales team more effective, and improves long-term stability.> Strengthen Visibility and Brand Authority: Brand recognition, authority, and online visibility can help ensure leads continue to flow.> Deepen Customer Retention: Retention protects revenue during slow cycles, strengthens forecasting accuracy, and reduces the pressure to constantly replace churn.> Maintain Consistency: Consistent marketing keeps the sales pipeline active, stabilizes customer trust, and helps businesses rebound faster.“Businesses that get an early start on future-proofing perform better,” Jandal continues. “However, even those already being impacted by external forces can minimize challenges and rebound more effectively by folding these strategies into their operations now.”Those interested in developing a future-proof business strategy are encouraged to learn more at HusamJandal.com ABOUT HUSAM JANDALHusam Jandal is an internationally renowned business and marketing consultant, public speaker, and author. His background includes teaching Google Partners and educating at a collegiate level, receiving multiple Web Marketing Association Awards, and earning rave reviews from businesses of all sizes. For more information on his speaking or consultancy services, visit HusamJandal.com.

