CMAC Roofing Announces Strategic Expansion into Tennessee, Introducing Comprehensive Exterior Solutions

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMAC Roofing, a veteran-owned leader in the roofing industry, is proud to announce the official launch of its operations in Tennessee. Following a successful expansion into Oklahoma, and Arkansas, the Texas-based company is bringing its renowned commitment to quality, integrity, and superior craftsmanship to homeowners and businesses throughout the Volunteer State.Unlike traditional roofing companies, CMAC Roofing’s Tennessee division will offer a full suite of exterior services, providing a "one-stop-shop" for property protection and curb appeal. In addition to their award-winning roofing services, the company is introducing specialized divisions for Gutters and Garage Doors."We're thrilled to establish our presence in Tennessee and offer our full range of roofing and exterior services," said Christian Viveiros, Founder of CMAC Roofing. "Our mission has always been to provide peace of mind by protecting what matters most—one roof at a time. We are confident that our team's dedication and customer-first approach will resonate deeply with communities here."CMAC Roofing’s expanded Tennessee service menu includes:-Roofing: Expertise in tract homes, custom homes, specialty systems, multi-family, and commercial roofing. Services range from minor repairs and maintenance to full storm response restoration.-Gutters: Comprehensive gutter solutions for residential and commercial properties, including new installations for home additions and professional maintenance.-Garage Doors: A full-service garage division offering residential and commercial door installation, garage openers, and expert repairs.The company is dedicated to hiring local professionals to build a team that understands the specific needs of the Tennessee climate and communities. Clients can expect the same transparent communication, honest assessments, and exceptional results that have defined the CMAC Roofing brand.For more details or to request a complimentary quote, visit www.cmacroofing.com/tennessee Contact Information for Tennessee Operations:Contact: David H.Email: davidh@cmacroofing.comPhone: 214-883-4670About CMAC Roofing: Headquartered in Haslet, TX, CMAC Roofing is a veteran-owned and operated business founded by Christian Viveiros. With a reputation for professional service and a strong focus on community values, CMAC Roofing is committed to delivering quality craftsmanship and building lasting relationships through its roofing, gutter, and garage door divisions.Media Contact: Cody Viveiros, CMAC Roofing +1 888 389 CMAC (2622)

