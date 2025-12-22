Whiskey Library Surpasses 5,000 Bourbon Mystery Boxes Shipped, Delighting Craft Bourbon Fans Nationwide

Whiskey Library

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whiskey Library, a craft bourbon subscription service launched in January 2024, has shipped over 5,000 Bourbon Mystery Boxes to customers across the United States, offering a curated experience that puts bourbon drinkers—not the secondary market—first.

Founded by three friends, including 21-year-old Co-Founder Arnav Sawant, along with Ajay Singh and Harpawan Singh, Whiskey Library addresses frustrations among bourbon enthusiasts: inflated secondary pricing, allocation-driven scarcity, and a distribution system that favors legacy brands over exceptional craft distilleries.

The flagship Bourbon Mystery Box delivers two to three curated craft bourbons directly to subscribers. Every bottle is personally tasted and approved by Sawant before selection, ensuring high-quality offerings without pay-to-play placements or filler bottles.

“Our goal has always been to give bourbon fans access to craft bottles they wouldn’t find on their own and remove the frustration of chasing allocations or paying inflated prices,” said Arnav Sawant, Co-Founder of Whiskey Library. “We want subscribers to open their box, be surprised, and discover new favorites.”

Subscribers consistently praise the experience. One shared, “Every month, opening my Bourbon Mystery Box feels like a small celebration. I’ve found bottles I would have never discovered, and they’ve quickly become staples in my collection.”

Whiskey Library has also cultivated an active online community where subscribers share unboxings, tasting notes, and reviews. This growing network fosters engagement and encourages exploration, allowing customers to expand their palates while building a sense of community.

The service appeals to bourbon lovers aged 25–65 who are tired of secondary markups and want trusted guidance in discovering craft distilleries beyond mainstream labels. Repeat subscription rates remain high, reflecting both customer satisfaction and the consistent quality of curation.

Looking ahead, Whiskey Library plans to expand its offerings with exclusive collaborations and single-barrel releases from standout craft producers. Additional initiatives include educational content and tastings aimed at helping drinkers appreciate the stories and craftsmanship behind each bottle.

About Whiskey Library

Whiskey Library is a fast-growing craft bourbon retailer and subscription club dedicated to putting drinkers first. Through curated mystery boxes, thoughtful education, and community engagement, Whiskey Library makes high-quality, story-rich American craft bourbon accessible to enthusiasts and collectors alike.

