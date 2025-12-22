Oregon Leaders Stand with Somali Community, Denounce President Trump’s Attacks

Salem, OR – On Friday evening, Governor Tina Kotek, First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Oregon Senate Majority Leader Kayse Jama, and Washington County Commissioner Nafisa Fai attended a dinner with the Portland-area Somali community hosted by the African Youth and Community Organization (AYCO). The elected leaders delivered a strong defense of Oregon's Somali community and condemned the Trump Administration's inflammatory rhetoric and targeted immigration enforcement operations.

“I firmly oppose the disgraceful, hateful statements made by President Trump against the Somali-American community. My message to the community is this: You belong here. You make Oregon stronger,” Governor Kotek said. “As your Governor, I will fight to protect every person who calls Oregon home.”

“Our Somali American community is a powerful force for good in our state,” said Senator Merkley. “We stand together against hate and prejudice. We stand together for opportunity and partnership. I will work closely with Governor Kotek and the leaders of the Oregon Somali community against the hate and profiling that are terrorizing our immigrant communities.”

"Somali Oregonians are not defined by the insults of Donald Trump. We know our worth and our dignity,” said Senate Majority Leader Jama (D-E Portland, Boring & Damascus), a former refugee from Somalia. “We could ignore his words, but we are deeply aware that he has the power of government behind him. That's why we must pay attention and respond with unity and solidarity to keep every Oregonian safe here."

Earlier this month, the Trump Administration launched an intensive immigration enforcement operation targeting Somali immigrants in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. This coincided with President Trump's overtly hostile and disparaging statements about Somali immigrants. In response to this situation, state leaders worked with AYCO Executive Director Jamal Dar to organize a demonstration of support and solidarity with Oregon's Somali community.

“When the highest office in the land singles out a community for condemnation, it’s dangerous,” Commissioner Nafisa Fai said. “It threatens the trust, safety, and dignity of families who simply want to work, contribute, and belong.”

“The Somali American community will not bow to hate,” Jamal Dar said. “We are Muslim, immigrant, refugee—and fully American. We respond with peace and dignity, and our honor has never been diminished.”

Amaye International Restaurant, located in Northeast Portland, catered Friday’s dinner. With his restaurant, owner Sheikhuna Sharif celebrates Somalia’s vibrant flavors, diversity, and traditions.

Founded in 2009, AYCO is a culturally specific, community-based nonprofit organization led by and for the East African immigrant and refugee community in the Portland Metropolitan Area. AYCO provides youth mentorship, wraparound services, youth violence prevention, mental health services, and connections to economic development resources. The organization plans to add a housing development and become the first culturally specific resilience hub in Oregon.

###