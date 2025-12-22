JAZZ ACADEMY OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES THE JAM LEGACY FELLOWSHIP

Uplifting Senior Musicians Whose Contributions Have Shaped the DMV Jazz Community

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jazz Academy of Music (JAM) proudly announces the establishment of the JAM Legacy Fellowship, a landmark initiative created to honor the lifetime achievements of senior jazz musicians and activists whose artistry, mentorship, and service have profoundly shaped the cultural fabric of the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV).Modeled after nationally recognized artist fellowships—most notably the Jazz Foundation of America’s Jazz Legacies Fellowships initiated by the Mellon Foundation—the JAM Legacy Fellowships will recognize DMV-based musicians who have demonstrated excellence in performance while making enduring contributions to the preservation and transmission of the jazz tradition through education, mentorship, and community engagement.The JAM Legacy Fellowship is generously funded by the Lighthouse Fund and administered by the Jazz Academy of Music under the leadership of Paul Carr, musician, educator, composer, bandleader, and producer of the annual Mid-Atlantic Jazz Festival.Rooted in the rich jazz heritage of the DMV region, the JAM Legacy Fellowship reflects the Jazz Academy of Music’s mission to celebrate, preserve, and sustain the unique legacy of jazz in the Mid-Atlantic. In a meaningful evolution of JAM’s long-standing commitment to nurturing next generation of aspiring musicians, the Fellowship also honors jazz elders whose lifelong dedication has strengthened the art form and inspired generations of musicians in the region.The Lighthouse Fund’s generous support of the JAM Legacy Fellowship represents a significant expansion of the Jazz Academy of Music’s community outreach and recognition efforts, directly advancing JAM’s mission: to preserve and promote the art of jazz through education, mentorship, outreach, and recognition of those who have devoted their lives to this music.“The JAM Legacy Fellowship allows us to honor the masters who have given so much of themselves to this music, while continuing to inspire the next generation to carry the tradition forward” said Paul Carr, Founder and President of the Jazz Academy of Music. We are grateful that the Lighthouse Fund recognizes and values the Jazz Academy’s work and shares our commitment to honoring legacy, excellence, and service.”JAM LEGACY FELLOWSHIP OVERVIEW• One (1) musician will be selected annually, unless otherwise determined by the Fellowship Committee and the Lighthouse Fund Trustee. The Fellow(s) will be announced in January of each year beginning in 2026.• Each JAM Legacy Fellow will receive a $100,000 unrestricted cash award. Funds may not be used for lobbying activities or political influence.• Nominations are invitation-only.• Trusted members of the DMV jazz community will be solicited to nominate eligible musicians.• Final selection will be made by the Fellowship Committee.________________________________________ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS• JAM Legacy Fellowships are once-in-a-lifetime awards; nominees must be living contributors.• Nominees must be 65 years of age or older at the time of nomination.• Nominees must maintain primary residence in the DMV region.• Nominees must demonstrate a sustained and substantive career in jazz performance, composition, or related artistry, with recognition at the local, regional, and/or national level.• Nominees must have a record of giving back to the community through mentorship, teaching, or service that advances the jazz art form and inspires younger generations.• Nominees must demonstrate evidence of their ongoing involvement in jazz, whether through performances, teaching, mentorship, recording, and/or community engagement.________________________________________ABOUT THE JAZZ ACADEMY OF MUSICFounded by saxophonist, educator, and band leader Paul Carr, the Jazz Academy of Music is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of jazz artists and enthusiasts. Through comprehensive education programs, mentorship, and performance opportunities, JAM provides young musicians with the training and experience necessary to thrive both musically and personally. JAM also plays a vital role in preserving the region’s rich jazz heritage by connecting emerging artists with established masters—ensuring that the legacy of jazz in the DMV remains vibrant and enduring.Website: www.jazzacademy.org

