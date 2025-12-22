Lifestyle Expert George Duran Shares Essential Tips for Holiday Entertaining and Post-Holiday Renewal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday season moves into full swing and preparations for the new year begin, lifestyle expert George Duran is sharing his top recommendations for creating festive culinary experiences and smoothly transitioning into a post-holiday reset.Duran’s timely tips focus on elevating classic holiday moments and ensuring a stress-free experience, from baking to planning the perfect getaway."One treat that deserves a spot in every stocking this season is Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark," says Duran. "You can taste the high-quality ingredients in every bite. It’s also a delicious addition to holiday desserts like this trifle."For a touch of elegance, Duran suggests: "I love adding small touches to homemade recipes, making classic bites feel more elevated. One of my favorite tricks is adding a dollop of Président Whipped Crème to festive pies or hot cocoa. It’s available in Extra Creamy and Madagascar Vanilla."To avoid last-minute crises during holiday baking, Duran recommends a pantry staple. "Parmalat helps end milk emergencies all season long! Plus, it’s shelf-stable so you don’t need to refrigerate it until it’s opened, whether you’re pairing with cookies or baking holiday treats."Duran also provided advice for reclaiming peace once the holiday rush is over: "Reclaim your peace after the holiday rush and plan a getaway," he advises. Consumers can take the Timesharing Reset Quiz to discover their "vacation rest vibe" and get matched with rentable timeshare resorts across 1,500 locations.For more information, please visit:

