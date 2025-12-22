Passing of By-laws to Designate Properties in Hamilton & Dundas

TAKE NOTICE that on the 10th day of December 2025, the Council of the City of Hamilton passed by-laws to designate the following properties as being of cultural heritage value under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act:

Any person who objects to any of the above By-laws may, within thirty days after the date of publication of the Notice of Passing of the By-laws, appeal to the Ontario Land Tribunal by giving the Tribunal and the Clerk of the municipality a notice of appeal setting out the objection to the By-law(s) and the reasons in support of the objection(s), accompanied by the fee charged by the Tribunal, in accordance with Section 29(8) of the Ontario Heritage Act.

Matthew Trennum

City Clerk

Hamilton, Ontario

Dated this 22nd day of December, 2025.