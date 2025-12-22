Sun West Mortgage Company introduces AI‑powered ‘Red Carpet Service’ to support homeowners through their mortgage life

Red Carpet Service to support homeowners through the entire life of their mortgage Pavan Agarwal CEO SunWest Mortgage and Creator of AngelAi

A unified, AI‑powered portal where borrowers can access everything they need through a simple chat interface—no more switching between systems.

Servicing should be one of the most reassuring parts of the mortgage experience, but often it’s a nightmare, that’s why we created Red Carpet Service, Giving clients the confidence they deserve.” — Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company.

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. today announced the launch of its Red-Carpet Service, an enhanced servicing model powered by Celligence’s AngelAi technology, designed to deliver faster responses, clearer communication, and a more seamless way for homeowners to manage their mortgage.Red Carpet Service is built around a simple idea: borrowers should never feel stressed or uncertain about their loan. The program focuses on reducing wait times, eliminating unnecessary back‑and‑forth, and giving customers a single, dependable destination to manage payments, documents, and inquiries.Key enhancements include:● A unified, AI‑powered portal where borrowers can access everything they need through a simple chat interface—no more switching between systems.● Artificial Intelligence integrated throughout the servicing database and document store to enable immediate resolution of servicing tasks.● Clearer updates and 24/7 communication so customers always know exactly where things stand.● Cost‑efficient processes that help reduce servicing expenses to among the lowest in the industry (projected to reach $2 per loan per month in 2026) while maintaining a continuous Red-Carpet experience.● Integration with the proprietary Angel Phone and Angel Mail AI ecosystem for seamless human‑AI collaboration.“Servicing should be one of the most reassuring parts of the mortgage experience, but too often it’s a nightmare,” said Pavan Agarwal, CEO of Sun West Mortgage Company. “That’s why we created Red Carpet Service—to honor our customers’ time, turn complexity into clarity, and give every homeowner confidence that their needs will be handled promptly and with genuine care.”The initiative reflects Sun West’s long‑standing commitment to combining exceptional customer care with advanced technology. Rather than overwhelming users with unnecessary tools, the company focused on building a clean, intuitive system that enhances human interaction and gives borrowers greater control over their experience.Red Carpet Service is built on a single, unified system capable of supporting every major mortgage product—including first liens, second liens, HELOCs, commercial loans, reverse mortgages/HECM, and Non‑QM loans—something no other platform in the industry can match. The system also features fully integrated, AI‑driven investor reporting, powered by a state‑of‑the‑art engine that has been rigorously tested over nearly two decades. It can track fractional bond participations across an unlimited number of bondholders and has operated as an approved Ginnie Mae Participation Agent since 2007, managing hundreds of thousands of loans for some of the nation’s largest banks without a single out‑of‑balance month.Sun West invites all existing and prospective borrowers to explore the new features and discover how Red-Carpet Service can make homeownership easier to manage.For more information, visit www.angelai.com/redcarpet/ About Sun West Mortgage Company (NMLS ID 3277):At Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., we dedicate ourselves to offering an amazing experience to our customers. AngelAi technology empowers us to offer an unprecedented high speed and error-free experience to our homeowners, regulators, and securities investors.We are committed to our core values of people, experience, technology, and product. Sun West was founded in 1980 with the perspective of "customers first" and the desire to make the mortgage process easy and stress-free for prospective homeowners. Since then, Sun West has been servicing a multi-billion-dollar loan portfolio and is licensed in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Sun West's culture of ethics and discipline pervades through the organization and has been celebrated by hundreds of thousands of customers over its 45-year history.For licensing information, go to: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org . Visit http://www.swmc.com/disclaimer for the full list of license information. Please refer to https://www.swmc.com/TXdis to view Texas Complaint Notice and Servicing Disclosure. In all jurisdictions, the principal (main) licensed location of Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc. is 18303 Gridley Rd, Cerritos, CA 90703, Phone: (800) 453-7884.About Celligence InternationalAngelAiTM is the flagship fintech AI platform developed by Celligence International, LLC, the parent company behind its creation and long-term funding. Much like Alphabet serves as the holding company for Google, Celligence is the strategic parent to AngelAi, and has an intellectual property portfolio of over 100 patents that have been valued at $119 Billion.AngelAi’s mission is to make “AI you can bank on” a reality for everyone, bringing fairness, speed and transparency to financial services. Nothing Is Beyond Reach™ with AngelAi’s empathetic technology.Puerto Rico based, Celligence has engineered a novel A.I. foundational model that is composed of evolving and self-generating neural cells, which come together to solve complex problems in real time – a Transactional Language Model (TLM). Unlike black-box generative models, AngelAi’s architecture is deterministic and explainable, delivering 100% trusted, verifiable answers in high-stakes domains like lending. The platform’s capabilities span mortgage lending, personal finance, credit, blockchain and more; all delivered through an intuitive conversational AI user interface.At Celligence, a brilliant team of engineers ("Billianeers") is expanding the boundaries of the financial services industry through innovations in mobile applications, customer acquisition, retention algorithms, and AI-based process automation continuously filing new patents supporting our technology.

