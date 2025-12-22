Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and State of Maryland Announce Regional Water Governance Model Work Group Members

Mission is to identify efficiencies and improve affordability



BALTIMORE (December 22, 2025) – A new 13-member Baltimore regional work group has been formed to come up with a better governance structure for water systems to fit the modern needs and better serve ratepayers.

The Baltimore region’s water and wastewater systems are used by Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Carroll County and Harford County—but they are owned and operated solely by Baltimore City under interjurisdictional agreements. The City is responsible for managing, maintaining, and upgrading the systems, while surrounding counties help pay for the services they utilize through cost-sharing agreements.

“Water doesn’t follow political lines, and neither should our solutions,” said Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain. “By working together across Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and the State, we can tackle the big challenges that affect the families who rely on safe, reliable water every day. This work group is an opportunity to step back, see our systems from a new perspective, and develop fresh approaches that deliver better service and stronger communities.”

Creating a regional water governance model is being explored as a way to make the system more efficient, equitable, and accountable. A regional approach could allow all participating jurisdictions to have a voice in how water and wastewater services are managed and financed, ensure consistent service for all customers, and strengthen the region’s ability to maintain safe, reliable infrastructure for years to come.

“This work group will help to tackle one of the most significant regional issues we face— one that directly impacts the day to day lives of our residents,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I’m grateful to all of the leaders who will be part of this process. The future of our water system is in great hands, and I look forward to seeing the recommendations they propose.”

The 13-member coalition is a diverse group of experts and stakeholders who aim to address pressing water-related challenges. It is chaired by Baltimore City Comptroller Bill Henry. Delegate Dana Stein, District 11B and Vice-Chair of the Environment and Transportation Committee, is vice-chair of the new work group.

Other appointees are:

Antoinette Ryan Johnson, President, City Union of Baltimore (CUB)

Patrick Moran, President, AFSCME Council 3

Kishia L. Powell, General Manager/CEO, Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) Water

Kelly Baxter, Water/Wastewater Treatment Practice Leader, Mott MacDonald

Matthew Garbark, Director, Baltimore City Department of Public Works

Matthew Carpenter, Deputy Director, Baltimore County Office of Budget & Finance

Michael Swygert, Chief, Metropolitan District Financing and Petitions, Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation

Senator Mary Washington, District 43

Karen Henry, Director, Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works

Adam Ortiz, Deputy Secretary, Maryland Department of the Environment

Karen Dettmer, Director of Water Resources US, Ramboll

“The future of Baltimore’s water system affects so much of the metropolitan area, it’s important that we employ a regional approach when tackling this issue,” said Comptroller Henry. “Having chaired the previous regional water taskforce, I know how much progress has been made and I also know how much work still needs to be done. I look forward to working through this process in collaboration with the other taskforce members, as well as with ratepayers and elected leaders from across all of the stakeholder jurisdictions.”

The regional drinking water and wastewater systems – owned and operated primarily by Baltimore City – serve approximately 1.8 million residents across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and other surrounding jurisdictions. However, under existing state law, Baltimore City bears the sole responsibility for the water supply and wastewater operations, maintenance and capital investments.

“This work group gives us the chance to modernize a system that has served the region

for decades, but no longer reflects the needs of our communities, said Baltimore

County Executive Kathy Klausmeier. “By working together and taking into account

recommendations from this impressive group, we can create a water governance model

that is fair and efficient, and built for the 21st century.”

The first meeting will take place on Wednesday, January 7th at 6pm in Baltimore City Council Chambers (100 N. Holliday St. Suite 400). It will be streamed on CharmTV.

For questions or more information about the Baltimore Regional Water Governance Work Group please visit the work group’s webpage and our website.

