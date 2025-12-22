Lange Facilitates Sale of Southeast Florida HVAC Business in Under 45 Days

Business Modification Group logo Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

Patrick Lange, has announced the successful sale of an HVAC service company located in Southeast Florida.

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patrick Lange, a leading business broker specializing in the HVAC and plumbing industry, has announced the successful sale of a high-performing HVAC service company located in Southeast Florida.

The seller built an exceptional business in a relatively short period, focusing on HVAC service, repair, and replacement, resulting in a strong operational foundation and an attractive opportunity for the right buyer.

This transaction marked Patrick Lange's first time working with this experienced buyer, and the process exceeded expectations. “The buyer was incredible to work with—professional, accommodating, and decisive,” Lange said. “It was a smooth transaction from start to finish.”

The deal closed in just under 45 days, highlighting the strength of the business, alignment between buyer and seller, and an efficient transaction process. In a true win-win outcome, the seller has elected to remain with the business post-closing, creating a strong partnership with the new ownership and ensuring continuity for employees and customers.

“I would absolutely welcome the opportunity to work with this buyer again,” Lange added. “This transaction is a great example of how the right match can create value for everyone involved.”

Patrick Lange continues to specialize exclusively in the HVAC and plumbing industry, helping business owners achieve successful exits while connecting buyers with proven, well-run companies.

About Business Modification Group

Business Modification Group continues to lead the market in HVAC business transactions, with nearly 50 active listings nationwide and a track record of successful closings. Lange’s industry knowledge and focused approach have made him the go-to broker for heating and air business owners looking to sell.



