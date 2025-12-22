California steps up to protect communities amid continued antisemitic actions worldwide

While the state’s top law enforcement officials do not have any specific or credible threats to California at this time, the state is acting with urgency to ensure that every family can gather, worship, and celebrate without fear.

Winter safety efforts

California’s Homeland Security Advisor, through the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), has issued letters to faith leaders and houses of worship statewide urging heightened vigilance during holiday and winter gatherings and outlining concrete steps to strengthen security. A parallel message to law enforcement and public safety partners reinforces the current threat environment and calls for proactive coordination with event organizers, fusion centers, and federal partners to deter and disrupt potential attacks.​

The letters follow recent violent incidents abroad and disrupted plots in the country, and emphasize that while there are no specific, credible threats to California at this time, high profile religious and community events remain attractive targets for individuals inspired by extremist ideologies. Cal OES is urging communities and agencies to share information quickly, review emergency plans, and utilize state and federal resources to harden soft targets and crowded places.​

“California is committed to ensuring that people can gather, worship, and celebrate without fear,” said Cal OES Director and the state’s Homeland Security Advisor Nancy Ward. “Staying aware, looking out for one another, and maintaining strong communication between faith-based communities and law enforcement are some of the most effective ways we can reduce risk and keep our communities safe.”

Governor’s investments in faith security

California is taking nation-leading measures to improve the safety of the state’s diverse communities. Since 2019, the state has invested $318 million in funding towards the California State Nonprofit Security Grant Program (CSNSGP) to support security enhancements and activities to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk for attacks and hate crimes due to ideology, beliefs, or mission. These state investments complement federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program funds administered by Cal OES, of which the state has secured about $171 million in federal funds, helping to expand support to more organizations that face persistent threats of antisemitic and other hate driven violence.​​

In October, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced more available funding, and is currently reviewing proposals to be awarded in 2026. This is all part of a broader effort to bolster security for organizations at risk for terrorist or other extremist attacks. Earlier, this summer, Governor Newsom issued an update to his Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism — focusing on protecting Jewish Californians, strengthening campus safety, and ensuring California’s universities remain places of learning.

Leading the fight against hate

As hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding are being cut to public safety and anti-hate programs, and as reported hate crimes remain near record highs across the country, Governor Newsom is taking comprehensive action to combat the rise in reported hate crimes.

Extremists and extremist groups

There are over 100 active hate-motivated extremist groups in California, according to state law enforcement experts, compared to nearly 1,400 hate-motivated extremist groups nationwide.

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security, White supremacist and anti-government violent extremists are considered a top domestic terror threat. Unfortunately, in an attempt to suppress this vital information from the public, the Trump Administration removed this report from the federal government’s website. For reference, it can be viewed here.