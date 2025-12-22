H.Y.P.E. (HELPING YOUNG PEOPLE ELEVATE) LAUNCHES IN SAVANNAH TO COMBAT YOUTH VIOLENCE WITH MEDIA, TECH, AND LIFE SKILLS

Executive Director ~ John "J. Michaels" Garrett

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A critical new initiative, H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Elevate), is launching to empower youth and become an intricate part of the community’s crime-reduction strategy. H.Y.P.E. will teach media production, creative storytelling, communication, and essential life skills to young people aged 13–25.H.Y.P.E. (Helping Young People Elevate) directly addresses the need for creative outlets and skills training in underserved communities, especially following a concerning trend of increased violent crime among young people in 2024, despite an overall 20% drop in violent crime for the city.“Our mission is to give young people new purpose along the tools and confidence to express themselves through modern media,” said John “J. Michaels” Garrett Founder and Executive Director of H.Y.P.E. “We’re not just teaching skills — we’re building leaders, creators, and change makers who can impact their communities in positive ways.”________________________________________A New Hub for Youth Leadership: The HYPE House The centerpiece of the program will be the “HYPE House,” a central hub providing a safe, after-school and weekend home away from home for youth. At the HYPE House, participants will receive hands-on training in modern media and vital life skills:• Media Production: Podcasting, audio production, filmmaking, photography, and digital content creation.• Life Skills: Daily communication, cooking, cleaning, car repair, paying bills, and learning how to drive.“Our mission is to give young people new purpose along with the tools and confidence to express themselves through modern media,” said John “J. Michaels” Garrett, Founder and Executive Director of H.Y.P.E. “We’re not just teaching skills—we’re building leaders, creators, and change makers who can impact their communities in positive ways.”________________________________________Seeking Community SupportH.Y.P.E. is actively seeking financial support, volunteers, and mentors to launch the HYPE House and sustain its programming. The organization is a movement built on the belief that when young people have access to the right tools and mentorship, they elevate themselves and their entire community.H.Y.P.E. is currently seeking:• Community Mentors: Professionals in creative, technical, or business fields.• Sponsors & Donors: Individuals and organizations ready to invest in youth innovation.• Volunteers: Supporters to assist with workshops, events, and outreach.________________________________________About H.Y.P.E.’s Founder & Executive DirectorJohn “J. Michaels” Garrett is a versatile professional and a Beach Bulldog graduate with a degree in Marketing Management from Savannah Tech. He currently serves with the Chatham County Sheriff Department. John is an experienced voice talent, producer for his company FLOW Media & Music, and a former radio and television host. He is also the Founder and Director of the W.A.T.K. (What About the Kids) Radio Camp, dedicated to assisting children through initiatives like the "Christmas for Kids Campaign".John’s foundational belief is simple: to build communities, we must build relationships, and to build relationships, we must COMMUNICATE.________________________________________CONTACT:hypehousesav@gmail.com(912) 644-0658 or (912) 388-0547To donate or volunteer, visit hypehousesav.org________________________________________

